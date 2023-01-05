Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our no. 1 New Year’s resolution is to get in shape. We want to look our best and feel our best! But before we can even hit the gym to put that plan to action, we need the proper attire to help Us prep. How can we achieve our fitness goals if our activewear doesn’t match our mindset? Flattering ‘fits always bring out our inner confidence! Retail therapy is our preferred method of self-care.

Sporty Spice up your wardrobe in these 10 workout sets with tummy control! Each of these bottoms covers up your mid-section with support and compression to sculpt your shape. (Also, we know crop tops aren’t for everyone, so feel free to layer with a tee or sweatshirt.) These stylish sets will motivate you to run faster, lift longer and squat deeper. Plus, these two-piece outfits also give you an off-duty model moment (just ask Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner).

As Elle Woods says in Legally Blonde, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.” And we happen to believe that new athletic apparel will make you happy too.

Qinsen 2-Piece Seamless Workout Set

This workout set is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s workout top and bottom sets on Amazon! According to one shopper, it’s “extremely comfortable and absolutely hugged the body in all the right spots!”

$30.00 See It!

Fatty Tiger Ribbed Workout Set

My bestie Morgan Willett (a fitness influencer/instructor who won Big Brother, no big deal) was wearing this workout set last year, and she looked snatched! I immediately ordered one for myself, and it’s now the most flattering set I own. Lifts my chest and booty and cinches my waist without feeling too tight. Highly recommend!

$24.00 See It!

Alo Airlift Bra and Legging Set

A-listers love the luxury activewear brand Alo! Now you can channel your fave celebs in this Airlift sports bra and high-waisted leggings set.

$192.00 See It!

Qinsen One-Shoulder Ribbed Workout Set

One-shoulder wonder! One reviewer raved, “This set is so cute and flattering that it legit made me want to go to the gym!” Now that’s our kind of motivation.

$33.00 See It!

TWFRHC Women’s Workout Set

If you’re searching for a workout set that is equal parts sporty style and street style, then look no further. Rock this set when you’re running on the treadmill or running errands (throw a button-down or zip-up hoodie on top to complete the look). One customer commented, “I wore this after losing some weight and it helped my confidence by slimming areas I was worried about. I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it!”

$34.00 See It!

Olchee Racerback Workout Set

Sweat it out in this two-piece set! “This set is superb!” one shopper gushed. “Quality is bomb! Fit is bomb! Highly recommend. I also love that the top is racerback which makes it more comfortable for me.”

$31.00 See It!

Qinsen Tank and Legging Workout Outfit

Warning: this workout set will turn heads! As one reviewer wrote, “This set is amazing, I’m so happy with it! I have a lot of high-end workout sets, and this one feels like the exact same quality and the look is phenomenal. The leggings and top are a thick, opaque, buttery smooth material.”

Was $50 On Sale: $34 You Save 32% See It!

Joymode Long Sleeve Workout Set

Joy mode: activated! Featuring a zip-up long-sleeve top, this workout set is ideal for colder weather. Comfortable compression!

$37.00 See It!

OQQ 3-Piece Seamless Active Set

Three pieces for the price of one! This seamless workout set includes two crop tops and leggings. Choose from either a scoopneck style or one-shoulder on top!

$40.00 See It!

Seasum High Waist Workout Set

Soft and stretchy, this workout set is ideal for those of Us who prefer long sleeves over tank tops. “It holds everything in,” one reviewer reported. “Pants are high waist so they stay up as I’m doing squats.”

$37.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!