This Ultra-Cute Gym Tank Is on Sale at Amazon — Starting at Just $11

The new year is a fantastic chance to restart. There’s a reason so many people choose to set resolutions at the beginning of January. Working out more is always a top goal as we look to level up our wellness and live our best lives. But it’s about more than just buying a gym membership or finding a new favorite instructor on YouTube.

Staying motivated is the hardest part. Once you finish your workout, you’ll never regret it — but getting started? We need to set ourselves up for success. That means romanticizing the experience a little. Light a candle, make a a playlist and, of course, grab some cute new workout clothes!

This Core 10 tank top, an in-house Amazon exclusive, is a highly-rated favorite that’s on sale right at the time we need it most. It’s a sleeveless top with a high, round neckline and a cropped hem, featuring an integrated twist design that’s cute, flattering and motivating. Something this cute makes you want to wear it — and when you wear it, you’ll feel more like starting on that workout. Part of becoming a fitness queen is looking and feeling the part!

We also love this top because it’s made of a stretchy, lightweight jersey cotton blend. It’s breathable and skin-friendly, which is nice if you hate how other fabrics rub against your skin while working out and leave rashes or acne behind. The fit is close but comfortable too, allowing room for movement, whether you’re flowing through your yoga practice, sweating through a HIIT routine or smashing weights at the gym!

This gym tank, which comes in sizes XS-3X, is also available in 12 colors — but not every color is on sale, and some sizes are selling out! You’ll want to shop fast if you want to claim your fave. With a Prime membership, it could be at your door within just a couple of days!

Remember, you can wear this tank even when you’re not working out too. It’d be totally cute with a pair of high-rise jeans and booties or with a mini tennis skirt and sneakers. There are plenty of ways to style it — you’ll want to wear it all the time!

