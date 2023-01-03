Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New year, new wardrobe! If you’re like the rest of Us, then your New Year’s resolutions are also geared towards health. According to Statistica, America’s top three goals for 2023 are to exercise more, to eat healthier and to lose weight. No wonder everyone signs up for a gym membership in January!

Picking a New Year’s resolution is one thing — finding the motivation to work out is another. When it’s cold outside, all we want to do is curl up on the couch and binge Netflix shows with a side of snacks. At this point, the only way to stay fit is by shopping for ‘fits! New activewear is always the answer.

And right now, Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off athletic apparel with its Half-Yearly Sale! Stock up on sporty shorts, skorts, sweats and more! You don’t want to miss these major deals on bestselling brands, from Zella to Nike. We selected our nine favorite styles on sale below. Now you’re one step closer to achieving your New Year’s resolutions!

This Sweaty Betty Half-Zip Workout Top

Complete with moisture-wicking fabric, breathable mesh material, seamless construction and thumbhole cuffs, this half-zip workout top will keep you both warm and dry during sweaty winter workouts. Form-fitting and flattering, this top can also serve as a layering piece on a cold day.

Was $78 On Sale: $40 You Save 49% See It!

These Zella High-Waisted Pocket Leggings

Made with stretchy spandex, these high-waisted leggings provide compressive tummy control. Plus, they come with pockets for extra storage on the go!

Was $69 On Sale: $35 You Save 49% See It!

These High-Waisted Bike Shorts

Whether you’re hitting the gym or hitting the town, these high-waisted bike shorts will keep you comfy in style. Crafted from a quick-drying Spandex blend, these shorts feature side pockets for hands-free ease.

Was $49 On Sale: $29 You Save 41% See It!

This Nike Training Skort

Part skirt and part shorts, this Nike skort gives you a feminine look with a flexible fit. Ideal for tennis or golf, this soft, lightweight skort comes with side-seam pockets and an interior pocket.

Was $75 On Sale: $28 You Save 63% See It!

These Moisture-Wicking Camo Leggings

Blend in while sticking out in these high-waisted camo leggings! Smooth and sleek, these moisture-wicking leggings have a secret interior waistband pocket for storage.

Was $65 On Sale: $26 You Save 60% See It!

This Loose Tank Top

Designed with a breathable knit fabric, this relaxed tank top features a crewneck cut. Take this versatile top from the gym to the grocery store!

Was $39 On Sale: $31 You Save 21% See It!

These High-Waisted Pocket Leggings

Spice up your leggings collection with these green patterned pants with pockets! One shopper said, “Love the feel, design, and high waist but, most importantly, they don’t slip down during Pilates class! The side pockets are a big plus too.”

Was $85 On Sale: $51 You Save 40% See It!

This Scoop Support T-Shirt

How flattering is this scoop neck tee? Featuring a shelf bra with removable cups, this form-fitting athletic top is cute enough to wear before and after a workout!

Was $49 On Sale: $29 You Save 41% See It!

This Hybrid Puffer Jacket

We’re always on the hunt for the perfect layering piece to pair with an exercise ensemble. This padded puffer jacket with a drawstring hood will keep you warm on a chilly day!

Was $129 On Sale: $84 You Save 35% See It!

