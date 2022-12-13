Paid for by QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

January 1 is a fresh start! But the trick to nailing those New Year’s resolutions from day one is to prepare in advance. Want to up your health and wellness game? Want your home to feel like a clean, relaxing oasis? It’s time to fill up that QVC cart!

From high-tech vacuums, to workout equipment, to wellness journals, QVC has all of the perfect products you need to get ready for the new year. We’ve picked out nine of our favorites below. Grab them now so you’re all set for the start of 2023!

These Aesthetic Wrist and Ankle Weights

If you don’t already own them, there’s a good chance these fitness-famous wrist and ankle weights have been on your wish list for a long time already. Now is the time to grab a pair! This is your sign!

Get the Bala Bangles S/2 1-LB Adjustable Wrist and Ankle Weights at QVC!

This Cordless Stick Vacuum

We don’t know a single person who doesn’t want to replace their vacuum with a Dyson. This one comes with so many great attachments to help target every inch of your house, from floors to upholstery. Can be used in handheld mode too!

Get the Dyson V8 Extra De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools at QVC!

This Sunrise Alarm Clock

No one likes waking up suddenly to a blaring alarm going off in the dark. That’s why we adore this sunrise lamp. It creates a gradual, simulated sunrise to help you wake up gently. It can also help you fall asleep with soothing sounds and colors!

Get the Homedics SoundSpa Sunrise Gradual Wake-up Alarm at QVC!

This Fitness Mirror

We know this fitness mirror is a bit of an investment, but if you’re really determined to hit your fitness and wellness goals, it will be well worth it. Cancel that gym membership! This smart mirror can stream all types of classes while letting you check your form!

Get the Echelon Reflect 50″ Touchscreen Connected Fitness Mirror at QVC!



This Weighted Blanket

A big part of wellness is giving yourself time to relax and recover. This weighted blanket can be a big part of that! The glass bead filling will fall around you like a warm hug. This could be so nice for when you’re feeling anxious as well!

Get the Superior Quilted 60X80 17 lb Cotton Weighted Throw Blanket at QVC!



This Wellness Journal

In addition to a planner filled with responsibilities, try keeping a wellness journal this year for a physical reminder to stay mindful and take care of yourself. You can fill out your goals in the morning and use it to unwind once you’re done seizing the day!

Get the Radley London Taking Care of Me Wellness Journal at QVC!



These Superfood Lollipops

It’s not often you see lollipops on a health and wellness list, but we promise these aren’t too good to be true! If you can’t stand meal-prepping salads or buying expensive green juices, try these Daily Greens lollipops instead, made with organic ingredients including spinach, kale, blue green algae, spirulina and more. They taste like tropical citrus!

Get the 8Greens 50-Count Daily Greens Lollipops at QVC!



This Sleek Air Purifier and Humidifier

You might not think about it much, but having clean air in your home can make a major difference in your life, especially if you have allergies. This one gets extra points for also being a humidifier, which is super important in those dry winter months at the beginning and end of the year!

Get the Airvana 2-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier & 1.1G Humidifier at QVC!



This Eye Gel and Sleep Mask Set

This set makes for an excellent gift — even if you’re treating yourself! It comes with hydrolyzed, collagen-infused eye gels for some skincare, plus a silky sleep mask for sweet dreams and a revitalizing rest!

Get the BeautyBio Lights Out Mask On Bright Eye Gels & Sleep Mask Set at QVC!



