This 2-Piece Yoga Set Could Not Be Cuter if It Tried

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Co-ord sets have come seriously into trend over the past year or so, but we all know that the very best form they take is activewear. Matching activewear sets are timeless and can be worn in or out of the gym. They’re comfy, they’re functional and they are so darn cute. We feel like they’re only getting better and better.

This two-piece set, specifically, proves our point. If you were looking for a new purchase to really start your year off right, then look no further. It’s here and it’s ready to ship. It’s even on Amazon Prime!

Get the HYZ Seamless 2-Piece Outfits Workout Yoga Set starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This set is everything. Ev-er-y-thing. It’s made up of a cropped, long-sleeve top and a pair of leggings, but let’s get into the details a bit. First of all, the fabric is a dream. It’s super soft and fits like a glove, but it has four-way stretch, so it won’t limit your movement. It’s also chafe-resistant and moisture-wicking, so it won’t show sweat marks even when you’re dripping!

The top piece of this set delivers “relentless” support, meaning you don’t need a bra underneath it. It has an elastic band under the bust to offer extra support and discourage bounce. This band is nice and wide too, so it will lie comfortably against the skin rather than squeezing it. Another amazing feature in the top are the thumbholes at the ends of the long sleeves. Not only do these thumbholes look cool, but they keep the sleeves from riding up and causing any friction!

Get the HYZ Seamless 2-Piece Outfits Workout Yoga Set starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

As for the bottoms, these leggings have a high-rise silhouette and a wide, double-layered waistband to offer flattering tummy control. You’ll also notice a dotted pattern, perfectly placed to provide a contouring effect while simultaneously enhancing the breathability of the fabric. You’ll love the visual booty lift it will give you. These dots are on the top too!

This HYZ set comes in five beautiful, standout colors that will definitely land you as best dressed in everyone’s mind, either at the gym or over your group Zoom pilates class. It’s more than cute enough to wear in daily life too, so make sure to show everyone just how fab you look!

Get the HYZ Seamless 2-Piece Outfits Workout Yoga Set starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more active top and bottom sets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!