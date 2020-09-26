Find 5 A.M. Workout Motivation Like Kristin Cavallari in This 2-Piece Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you work out in the mornings or the evenings? The next question is…how do you find the motivation? It’s tough in the morning since it takes a while to shake off sleep and awaken our muscles that feel weak from the night, but it’s also tough in the evening because after a long day at work, sometimes all we want to do is relax.

And yet, people do it. Different people have different secrets and techniques. Some might lay out their yoga mat the night before, some may have a glass of ice-cold water the second their alarm goes off and some might set reminders on their phones. For Us, we find the best method is to have super cute and well-made workout wear ready to go. A little celebrity inspiration doesn’t hurt either!

Get the Aleumdr 2-Piece Yoga Athletic Set starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

The latest form of inspiration to hit us came in the form of a mirror selfie on Kristin Cavallari’s Instagram Story, seen above. The designer and cookbook author posed triumphantly alone in her gym, posting a timestamp to show that she had already finished her workout by 6 a.m. How did the busy mama do it? We’re thinking her adorable two-piece animal-print workout set played a big part!

And so we searched, and we ended up finding a similar set on Amazon for under $30 that evoked that same feeling of motivation from deep inside our souls. It may not be the same brand as Cavallari’s, but this two-piece set comes with a sports bra and high-waisted leggings, and the quality is all there. The moisture-wicking performance fabric is breathable and soft, and the medium-to-high support means it’s ready to take on anything, including your dreaded cardio HIIT routine!

The top of this set features wide, comfortable straps that won’t dig into your shoulders, as well as removable padding should you be looking for that smoothing, shaping effect. Meanwhile, the bottoms have a wide waistband to comfortably flatter your figure and keep you feeling tight and toned while you’re powering your way through reps and sets!

We weren’t sure a 5 a.m. workout would ever makes its way into our future, but with inspiration from KC and this chic set right in front of our eyes, we think it’s time to give it a shot. We always feel better after we work out anyway, so why not start the day on a positive note?

