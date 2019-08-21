



It is a commonly accepted theory that one simply cannot own too many pairs of sweatpants. No matter how many pairs we have sitting in our closets, we somehow always come up with an excuse to pick up another pair.

Another interesting thing about sweatpants is that no matter how many pairs we own, there’s always that one perfect pair that we always turn to when we want to feel comfy and cozy. Well, we just found your next go-to favorite pair of sweats — and you can pick them up them for as low as $9!

See it: Grab these Leggings Depot Joggers with prices starting at $9 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

Whether you’re out running errands or just lounging around your home, these Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants are the perfect thing to throw on when you’re looking for maximum comfort. And with the amazing price point there literally is no excuse not to pick up a pair!

These sweats are cut in a jogger style which is both comfortable and stylish at the same time. They feature a waistband with a drawstring so that they can fit snug around your waist, are loose around the hips and thighs and are cut narrower at the bottom to create a cuff around the ankle. It’s the perfect look when you want to feel cute and comfy on a casual day.

Reviewers can attest that these sweats will probably become the comfiest pair that you own. With over 500 reviews, 85% of shoppers have rated these four stars or higher which is incredibly impressive. One shopper reports that these joggers are made from a “super thin and soft, PJ-type material” that’s lightweight and easy to wear. Another writes that these sweats are “probably the softest pants [they’ve] ever owned.” One shopper even loves the first pair they bought so much that they write that they’ll “definitely be ordering more in different colors.”

Interestingly enough, one reviewer writes that the joggers are “unique” in that can keep them “warm in chillier months” yet are “breathable enough to wear during the sticky, humid summer months.” So basically these sweats are pretty much perfection.

There’s a pair of these sweats for everyone. And that’s not just because they’re available in seven sizes, ranging from small to 3X, but also because they are available to buy in a jaw-dropping 49 different colors and prints. Yes, you heard Us right — 49 colors. The options are almost too much to handle.

You can pick out a fun pattern to wear as pajama bottoms and around-the-house pants. Leggings Depot offers these in a handful of amazing prints, from a cute kitten pattern to a fun taco print. They even have sea turtle and horse patterns for you to choose so that you can express your personality to the fullest. If pattered sweatpants aren’t your thing but you still want to make a statement, go for a bold color like bright fuchsia or sunny yellow.

And if you pick these up in black, you may even be able to get away with wearing these to the office. Here at Shop With Us we like to be innovative and creative with our wardrobes, and if styled correctly these sweats can be an amazing way to sneak in comfort into our attire.

If you work at an office that allows for business-casual or just plain casual attire, consider throwing these on with a basic black tank tucked in, a denim jacket and some ballet flats. It’s the perfect way to get away with actually wearing sweatpants to work, and chances are that no one will even know it!

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and pick out your favorite color (or three) in these amazing joggers on Amazon right now!

