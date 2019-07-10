



Shopping for a new dress? We know how difficult that can be. With so many cuts, colors and styles available on the market, how can anyone know where to even start? It’s impossible unless we spend countless hours researching, which requires time — and that’s the last thing anyone has! So, that’s where we come in.

Here at Shop With Us, we consider ourselves professionals when it comes to personal shopping. After all, we spend our days shopping for the best of everything so we have a pretty great idea of where to start. So, when we hear someone say, “I need a new dress,” we immediately think, “No problem, we know just the one!” It’s this top-rated dress that had reviewers speechless over the under-$20 price tag!

See it: Grab the BELONGSCI Women’s Shift Mini Dress with prices starting at just $18 available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10th, 2019, but are subject to change.

Everyone loves a good dress. Is there anything better than slipping into a flattering silhouette that can be styled a dozen different ways? The BELONGSCI Women’s Shift Mini Dress is case in point. All of this plus the price tag has made it a bestseller on Amazon with over 1,300 positive reviews!

The first thing everyone will notice about this dress is that it comes available in 21 different colors. It’s not just a handful of shades here, it’s almost an entire month worth of them! There’s everything from solids to prints and even some florals and patterns! According to countless reviewers, the color selection completely won them over.

Shoppers also loved the fit of this dress. The V-neck top half is deep without being too deep so no one has to worry about being too risky or too revealing. It’s balanced to perfection with an above-the-knee length. The flutter three-quarter sleeves give this entire dress a very ’70s-inspired vibe that’s hotter than ever.

We’re already thinking about how to wear this dress year-round. Is anyone looking to rock this in the fall or winter? Think of how flattering it will be when paired with over-the-knee riding boots and topped off with a denim jacket! Make sure to add a scarf on the colder days to stay warm.

Transition this minidress into the spring by sliding into a pair of mules and throwing on a leather jacket. For summer, it can just as easily pair with sandals or sneakers. The versatility within this dress is endless!

There are also endless reviewers raving over this dress not just about the price but the fit and quality. One reviewer said they loved how the black was a perfect LBD addition and another reviewer couldn’t get over how flattering the fit was. So many other reviewers loved how comfortable and high-quality this dress was that they went back for one or more colors.

It’s rare to find a dress like this one that’s comfortable, chic and affordable enough to buy in every color!

