



Let’s face it. Most of us have never owned a lip balm that’s actually gotten the job done. They feel good when we apply them, but 20 minutes later, our lips are left dry and cracking once again. And repeat. We’re pretty sure some of our lip balms have even made everything worse!

The Kosasport LipFuel is the upgrade we’ve been looking for. An upgrade to our lip balm means an upgrade to our lips, which means an upgrade to our smile, too! This balm is the first product within Kosas’ Kosasport capsule collection, and wow, what a debut it’s made!

See it: Get the Kosasport LipFuel for just $18 at Kosas!

This tinted balm claims to create a “gel-like barrier” between our lips and the harshness of the outside world. Konjac root and hydration sensation hyaluronic acid work together to seal moisture into our lips, not only to quickly heal already present damage and dryness, but to protect from potential environmental damage as well!

This LipFuel is also packed with other nourishing, natural oils, botanicals and vitamins, including the repairing and plumping vitamin E, avocado oil, jojoba oil and the softening shea butter!

Every ingredient works together to form an earthy, minty scent. This scent is more than just something that smells good. According to Kosas, it may physically soothe both our lips and our mind, simultaneously energizing us, increasing our mental agility and boosting our motivation! We’ll take five.

This lip balm is currently available in two tinted shades. Rush is a sheer, cool pink with a rosy hue that will provide us with the perfect “our lips but better” shade. Pulse, on the other hand, is a sheer, warm tan with a hint of red berry. Both are an excellent choice for those minimal makeup days when you just need the slightest hint of color to look like a real person, but don’t want to put in any more effort than necessary! Oh, and a clear shade is coming soon, so be on the lookout and hit that “notify me” button!

To apply this balm, always start with clean and dry lips. To really enhance the effect, we can try exfoliating beforehand, either with a lip scrub, homemade or store-bought or even with just our toothbrush! This will help prep the lips so they can drink up all of LipFuel’s goodness.

The Kosasport capsule collection was created as a self-care solution for those with an active lifestyle. One that won’t slow us down, but will help us find the strength and determination within ourselves to chase our goals. It comes down to three words: love, trust and commitment, and even just a lip balm can help us connect with all three. You’ll just have to see for yourself!

This balm isn’t only for when we’re heading to the gym, though. We can use it anytime, anywhere. Having an excellent lip balm is key for making our lipstick look perfect with every application. Even without lipstick, if we take proper care of our lips, we can achieve that supple, plumped-up look and feel everyone is obsessed with right now!

With this lip balm in our pocket or purse, we’ll feel like we can take over the world and accomplish any task put in front of us. All while flashing a glistening smile, too!

