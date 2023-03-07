21 Zara-Style Printed Dresses and Tops to Perfect Your Spring Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trying to do some shopping for new spring clothing but coming up short? Maybe you know exactly what you want, but every time you find it the price tag is simply too steep. We know many of us are looking to create a Zara-style wardrobe for the season but are trying to do so while spending a little less!

We’re here to help with that. Below, you can shop our favorite printed dresses and tops of the moment to help you nail that Zara style. You’ll find florals, tie-dyes, animal prints and more!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The watercolor florals on this puff-sleeve Wdirara organza dress are just beautiful. Dress it up or dress it down!

2. We Also Love: You could also go bold with the large floral print on this Zesica one-shoulder dress. We love the tiered skirt!

3. We Can’t Forget: The swirling, marble-like print on this Shein mesh mini dress is definitely a head-turner. Extra points for being nice and stretchy!

4. Dainty Delight: There are so many great ways to do florals, and this tie-sleeve Zesica dress shows us the daintier side of the print!

5. Ssstylish: Snake print is in! This flowy Wneedu T-shirt dress has so many reviews — and two pockets!

6. Like a Gift: The colorful squiggle print making its way all over this Norma Kamali dress looks like pretty ribbons!

7. All About Eyelets: The pattern on your dress doesn’t have to necessarily be a print — it could be formed from eyelets and embroidery. Check out this popular Romwe shift dress!

8. Silky-Soft: This Zaful slip dress has such a soft, unique rainbow stripe print asymmetrically traveling across the fabric. So gorgeous!

9. In the Abstract: Don’t shy away from abstract prints — run toward them! This cutout dress by The Drop is a must for warm weather!

10. Work of Art: This artsy, high-low Ellazhu shirt dress is sure to collect so many compliments from both friends and strangers!

11. Last but Not Least: If you like to make a statement with your style, you’ll totally adore how this Lai Meng Five Cats makes you look and feel!

Tops

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Say hello to your favorite new pool day or vacation top! This tie-front Floerns top is a must for spring and summer!

13. We Also Love: This colorful knit Nufiwi tank will be cute with everything from denim shorts to a flowy skirt!

14. We Can’t Forget: Here’s another example of an “eyelet print” we absolutely adore — this Milumia top has ruffled shoulders too!

15. Blooming Beauty: Take things off the shoulders with this dainty floral Asvivid blouse and feel like a fashionista, instantly!

16. Swirl Girl: The cloudy, fluid print on this PJ Salvage loungewear top will 100% have you wearing it out of the house too!

17. Life’s a Glitch: This Hilinker tank has a funky, glitchy print we’re super into right now. The green is great for spring!

18. Field of Flowers: The sprinkling of floral silhouettes on this Timeson blouse is all kinds of pretty!

19. Totally Tie-Dye: We’re so into the bright yet almost stormy tie-dye print on this ribbed Verdusa cami top!

20. Sophisticated Stripes: You can never go wrong with stripes! This Amazon Essentials tee will quickly become a go-to for you!

21. Last but Not Least: The abstract print on this The Drop button-up shirt looks almost like florals, combining two of our faves right now!

