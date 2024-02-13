Your account
10 Luxurious Loungewear Sets for Less Than $100

loungewear set
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Who doesn’t love a good loungewear set? They’re an upgrade from cozy pajamas and — as the name suggests — ideal for lounging around the house. But here’s the thing: They’re actually stylish. You don’t have to worry about throwing on something more casual if you get an unexpected visitor or have to sign for a package. By the same token, the right loungewear sets are elevated enough that you can wear them while you’re running errands or even to brunch. You can bring your comfiest inside-only attire outside, and no one will know the difference.

Since loungewear typically comes in sets, they usually have a higher price point. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up a helpful list of trendy, versatile and high-quality loungewear sets you can snag for less than $100. Best of all? They’re all from Amazon, so you can have them on your doorstep in no time with Prime shipping. Scroll ahead for inspo, and don’t be surprised if you end up swooning over multiple pairs.

AOHITE Women's Knit Sweatsuit Turtleneck Sweater Top Wide Leg Pants 2 Piece Outfits Apricot Medium
AOHITE

AOHITE Knit Two-Piece Set

$56
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
This long-sleeve shirt and wide-leg pant set is the definition of chic. It’s made from a lightweight-yet-durable fabric and features a stitched line down the middle of the shirt for an elevated touch.
  • Comfortable fabric
  • Available in 36 shades
  • Reviews caution that this set shrinks when machine-dried
See it!
AUTOMET Womens Two 2 Piece Sets Fall Outfits Loungewear Matching Sweatsuits Shorts Oversized Sweatshirts 2024 Fashion Winter Clothes
AUTOMET

AUTOMET Two-Piece Set

$20
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Spring is on the way, so that means you can run errands and head to brunch in shorts. This two-piece set is so cozy and will be the perfect street style-inspired look.
  • Affordable
  • Comfortable fabric
  • Reviews note that this set fits oversized
See it!
Lillusory 2 Piece Lounge Set
LILLUSORY

LILLUSORY Two-Piece Set

$54
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Calling all boho babes, this laid-back set is just for you! This relaxing two-piece set features a buttery-soft waffle print. The oversized top features a button design, dropped raglan sleeves and side slits. The bottoms have an elastic waistband that fits comfortably!
  • Durable material
  • Elastic waistband isn't too tight
  • Reviews note that the buttons on the top have fallen off after multiple washes
See it!
MEROKEETY Women's 2 Piece Outfits Fuzzy Fleece Pajama Set Long Sleeve Top Wide Leg Pants Loungewear,Lightkhaki,L
MEROKEETY

MEROKEETY Two-Piece Set

$59
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
If your plans consist of lounging around the house during a rainy day, you’ll want to pull out this plush set. The fuzzy fleece fabric keeps shoppers nice and warm without causing them to overheat.
  • Comfortable and warm
  • Washes and dries well
  • Customer reviews suggest sizing down
See it!
Prinbara Two 2 Piece Outfits Lounge Set for Women Oversized Fleece 1/4 Zipper Collar Sweatshirt Loungewear Pants Casual Matching Set 1PA088-qianhuahui-S
Prinbara

Prinbara Two-Piece Set

$52
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Look polished and refined when you’re running errands in this cozy two-piece. This tracksuit looks amazing with chunky trainers and dad sandals!
  • Comfortable fabric
  • Lightweight but warm
  • Reviews note that the bottoms fit oversized
See it!
Ekouaer Loungewear Set Women’s Long Sleeve Sweatshirt with Drawstring Pants Casual 2 Piece Outfits Tracksuit Set Gray Green,XL
Ekouaer

Ekouaer Two-Piece

$40
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Serve pastel vibes all spring in this adorable sage ensemble. The ribbed knit designs adds a sophisticated touch to the casual set!
  • Flattering fit
  • Great color selection
  • Customer reviews note the fabric can be itchy
See it!
SuperPrity Sweater Lounge Sets for Women 2 Piece Fall Long Sleeve Knit Sets with Pocket Causal Wide Leg Pants Outfits Sets-S,Black
SuperPrity

SuperPrity Two-Piece Set

$49
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Comfort is key when you’re traveling, especially long distances. Team this two-piece with your comfiest shoes for an effortlessly chic take on travel gear.
  • High-quality fabric
  • Color is true to online photos
  • Customer reviews note the long length of the bottoms
See it!
Ekouaer Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Two Piece Pj Sets Sleepwear Loungewear Short Sleeve Pj Sets Green
Ekouaer

Ekouaer Two-Piece Set

$29
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
This two-piece set is perfect as the weather warms up and you need something a bit lighter. This silky number is ideal when you want to serve couch potato vibes, but make ’em fashionable in the process.
  • Fits nicely
  • Beautiful color
  • Doesn't make customers sweat
  • Customer review noted they needed alterations because the neck area was too big
See it!
AUTOMET Womens Fashion 2 Piece Outfits For Women Lounge Sets Pajama Sets Two Piece Button Down Oversized Shirts Spring Outfits 2024
AUTOMET

AUTOMET Two-Piece Set

$26
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
If you’re looking for a set that you can wear around the house with slippers or spend an afternoon at brunch in, you’ve met your match! This powdery purple set is lightweight, but not sheer enough to see through.
  • Fun shade range
  • Bottoms run small
See it!
RUBZOOF Lounge Sets for Women 2 Piece Tracksuits Long Sleeve Fall Outfits Loungewear Set Black L
RUBZOOF

RUBZOOF Two-Piece Set

$36
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Get ready to channel your inner sporty vibe with this striped number. It features white stripes for the perfect pop of color!
  • Soft and non-itchy material
  • Versatile enough to be worn in the house and outdoors
  • Customer reviews note pilling after extended wears
See it!

