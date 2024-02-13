Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t love a good loungewear set? They’re an upgrade from cozy pajamas and — as the name suggests — ideal for lounging around the house. But here’s the thing: They’re actually stylish. You don’t have to worry about throwing on something more casual if you get an unexpected visitor or have to sign for a package. By the same token, the right loungewear sets are elevated enough that you can wear them while you’re running errands or even to brunch. You can bring your comfiest inside-only attire outside, and no one will know the difference.

Since loungewear typically comes in sets, they usually have a higher price point. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up a helpful list of trendy, versatile and high-quality loungewear sets you can snag for less than $100. Best of all? They’re all from Amazon, so you can have them on your doorstep in no time with Prime shipping. Scroll ahead for inspo, and don’t be surprised if you end up swooning over multiple pairs.

AOHITE Knit Two-Piece Set Price: $56 Description

Pros

Cons This long-sleeve shirt and wide-leg pant set is the definition of chic. It’s made from a lightweight-yet-durable fabric and features a stitched line down the middle of the shirt for an elevated touch. Comfortable fabric

Available in 36 shades Reviews caution that this set shrinks when machine-dried See it!

AUTOMET Two-Piece Set Price: $20 Description

Pros

Cons Spring is on the way, so that means you can run errands and head to brunch in shorts. This two-piece set is so cozy and will be the perfect street style-inspired look. Affordable

Comfortable fabric Reviews note that this set fits oversized See it!

LILLUSORY Two-Piece Set Price: $54 Description

Pros

Cons Calling all boho babes, this laid-back set is just for you! This relaxing two-piece set features a buttery-soft waffle print. The oversized top features a button design, dropped raglan sleeves and side slits. The bottoms have an elastic waistband that fits comfortably! Durable material

Elastic waistband isn't too tight Reviews note that the buttons on the top have fallen off after multiple washes See it!

MEROKEETY Two-Piece Set Price: $59 Description

Pros

Cons If your plans consist of lounging around the house during a rainy day, you’ll want to pull out this plush set. The fuzzy fleece fabric keeps shoppers nice and warm without causing them to overheat. Comfortable and warm

Washes and dries well Customer reviews suggest sizing down See it!

Prinbara Two-Piece Set Price: $52 Description

Pros

Cons Look polished and refined when you’re running errands in this cozy two-piece. This tracksuit looks amazing with chunky trainers and dad sandals! Comfortable fabric

Lightweight but warm Reviews note that the bottoms fit oversized See it!

Ekouaer Two-Piece Price: $40 Description

Pros

Cons Serve pastel vibes all spring in this adorable sage ensemble. The ribbed knit designs adds a sophisticated touch to the casual set! Flattering fit

Great color selection Customer reviews note the fabric can be itchy See it!

SuperPrity Two-Piece Set Price: $49 Description

Pros

Cons Comfort is key when you’re traveling, especially long distances. Team this two-piece with your comfiest shoes for an effortlessly chic take on travel gear. High-quality fabric

Color is true to online photos Customer reviews note the long length of the bottoms See it!

Ekouaer Two-Piece Set Price: $29 Description

Pros

Cons This two-piece set is perfect as the weather warms up and you need something a bit lighter. This silky number is ideal when you want to serve couch potato vibes, but make ’em fashionable in the process. Fits nicely

Beautiful color

Doesn't make customers sweat Customer review noted they needed alterations because the neck area was too big See it!

AUTOMET Two-Piece Set Price: $26 Description

Pros

Cons If you’re looking for a set that you can wear around the house with slippers or spend an afternoon at brunch in, you’ve met your match! This powdery purple set is lightweight, but not sheer enough to see through. Fun shade range

Bottoms run small See it!

RUBZOOF Two-Piece Set Price: $36 Description

Pros

Cons Get ready to channel your inner sporty vibe with this striped number. It features white stripes for the perfect pop of color! Soft and non-itchy material

Versatile enough to be worn in the house and outdoors Customer reviews note pilling after extended wears See it!

