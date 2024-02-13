Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Who doesn’t love a good loungewear set? They’re an upgrade from cozy pajamas and — as the name suggests — ideal for lounging around the house. But here’s the thing: They’re actually stylish. You don’t have to worry about throwing on something more casual if you get an unexpected visitor or have to sign for a package. By the same token, the right loungewear sets are elevated enough that you can wear them while you’re running errands or even to brunch. You can bring your comfiest inside-only attire outside, and no one will know the difference.
Since loungewear typically comes in sets, they usually have a higher price point. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up a helpful list of trendy, versatile and high-quality loungewear sets you can snag for less than $100. Best of all? They’re all from Amazon, so you can have them on your doorstep in no time with Prime shipping. Scroll ahead for inspo, and don’t be surprised if you end up swooning over multiple pairs.
AOHITE Knit Two-Piece Set
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Comfortable fabric
- Available in 36 shades
- Reviews caution that this set shrinks when machine-dried
AUTOMET Two-Piece Set
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Affordable
- Comfortable fabric
- Reviews note that this set fits oversized
LILLUSORY Two-Piece Set
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Durable material
- Elastic waistband isn't too tight
- Reviews note that the buttons on the top have fallen off after multiple washes
MEROKEETY Two-Piece Set
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Comfortable and warm
- Washes and dries well
- Customer reviews suggest sizing down
Prinbara Two-Piece Set
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Comfortable fabric
- Lightweight but warm
- Reviews note that the bottoms fit oversized
Ekouaer Two-Piece
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Flattering fit
- Great color selection
- Customer reviews note the fabric can be itchy
SuperPrity Two-Piece Set
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- High-quality fabric
- Color is true to online photos
- Customer reviews note the long length of the bottoms
Ekouaer Two-Piece Set
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Fits nicely
- Beautiful color
- Doesn't make customers sweat
- Customer review noted they needed alterations because the neck area was too big
AUTOMET Two-Piece Set
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Fun shade range
-
- Bottoms run small
RUBZOOF Two-Piece Set
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Soft and non-itchy material
- Versatile enough to be worn in the house and outdoors
- Customer reviews note pilling after extended wears