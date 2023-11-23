Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have an image in our mind of who we want to be around the holidays. We picture ourselves dressed in chic, timeless outfits, serving cookies to smiling family members and watching our children squeal with delight over their presents as we sip our hot cocoa. The life!

Of course, the actual holiday season is way more hectic than that. There may be some screaming, some chasing and some burnt cookies — but you know what? You can still dress the part of a rich mom! It will be worth it for the photos!

Shop below to see our favorite rich-mom holiday fashion finds for all budgets — many of which are on sale for Black Friday/Cyber Week!

Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this Hocosit mock-neck sweater for a hostess who’s doing a lot of cooking. No more long sleeves getting in the way!

2. We Also Love: Run, don’t walk! This Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is down to just $50 at Quince for a limited time — that’s 61% off!

3. We Can’t Forget: Nothing says seasonal quite like a Fair Isle print, and this Banana Republic Factory sweater‘s long bell sleeves further elevate the entire look!

4. Flutter, Flutter: If you live in a warmer area (or simply don’t want to overheat), we say opt for this stunning Crochet Ruffle Sweater Tank Top from Loft!

5. That’s a Wrap: Okay, Miss Elegance! This Kirundo sweater combines both a wrap design and accent sleeves for a look that will earn you so many compliments!

Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Just picture this regal-looking Hermoza shift dress with heeled booties on your feet and a glass of wine in hand. So worth the splurge!

7. We Also Love: You’ll look like you’ve stepped out of an episode of Gossip Girl in this city-chic BerryGo velvet dress. Get ready to turn heads!

8. We Can’t Forget: We’re obsessed with this blue and bronze Anthropologie velvet dress right now — an especially stellar pick for Hanukkah!

9. Plissé, Please: This drapey Annystore mini dress combines plissé fabric, a mock neckline and bell sleeves for a must-have design. We’re eyeing the green!

10. Fancy and Fabulous: Need something more formal for a fancier holiday get-together? Envious eyes will be on you in this Grace Karin halter dress!

Pants and Skirts

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Want to dress nicer but afraid of potential messes? Stay worry-free with this washable silk skirt from Quince!

12. We Also Love: The subdued sparkle of these Guolezeev pants will have you feeling like an absolute star — because you are!

13. We Can’t Forget: Sometimes, a perfectly tailored pant will have the most effect. Check out this Banana Republic Factory pair!

14. Breezy Babe: Coastal mom who needs to keep things light but still wants to look festive? Check out the deal on these billowy viscose pants from Hermoza!

15. Last but Not Least: Get ready to shine in this Allegra K metallic midi skirt. All it needs is a simple top to go with!

