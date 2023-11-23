Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We all have an image in our mind of who we want to be around the holidays. We picture ourselves dressed in chic, timeless outfits, serving cookies to smiling family members and watching our children squeal with delight over their presents as we sip our hot cocoa. The life!
Of course, the actual holiday season is way more hectic than that. There may be some screaming, some chasing and some burnt cookies — but you know what? You can still dress the part of a rich mom! It will be worth it for the photos!
Shop below to see our favorite rich-mom holiday fashion finds for all budgets — many of which are on sale for Black Friday/Cyber Week!
Sweaters
1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this Hocosit mock-neck sweater for a hostess who’s doing a lot of cooking. No more long sleeves getting in the way!
2. We Also Love: Run, don’t walk! This Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is down to just $50 at Quince for a limited time — that’s 61% off!
3. We Can’t Forget: Nothing says seasonal quite like a Fair Isle print, and this Banana Republic Factory sweater‘s long bell sleeves further elevate the entire look!
4. Flutter, Flutter: If you live in a warmer area (or simply don’t want to overheat), we say opt for this stunning Crochet Ruffle Sweater Tank Top from Loft!
5. That’s a Wrap: Okay, Miss Elegance! This Kirundo sweater combines both a wrap design and accent sleeves for a look that will earn you so many compliments!
Dresses
6. Our Absolute Favorite: Just picture this regal-looking Hermoza shift dress with heeled booties on your feet and a glass of wine in hand. So worth the splurge!
7. We Also Love: You’ll look like you’ve stepped out of an episode of Gossip Girl in this city-chic BerryGo velvet dress. Get ready to turn heads!
8. We Can’t Forget: We’re obsessed with this blue and bronze Anthropologie velvet dress right now — an especially stellar pick for Hanukkah!
9. Plissé, Please: This drapey Annystore mini dress combines plissé fabric, a mock neckline and bell sleeves for a must-have design. We’re eyeing the green!
10. Fancy and Fabulous: Need something more formal for a fancier holiday get-together? Envious eyes will be on you in this Grace Karin halter dress!
Pants and Skirts
11. Our Absolute Favorite: Want to dress nicer but afraid of potential messes? Stay worry-free with this washable silk skirt from Quince!
12. We Also Love: The subdued sparkle of these Guolezeev pants will have you feeling like an absolute star — because you are!
13. We Can’t Forget: Sometimes, a perfectly tailored pant will have the most effect. Check out this Banana Republic Factory pair!
14. Breezy Babe: Coastal mom who needs to keep things light but still wants to look festive? Check out the deal on these billowy viscose pants from Hermoza!
15. Last but Not Least: Get ready to shine in this Allegra K metallic midi skirt. All it needs is a simple top to go with!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!