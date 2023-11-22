Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While Princess Kate’s royal style might sometimes seem totally unattainable — and often literally is — today, we’re going to help you accessorize like her for under $10. And how does fast, free shipping for Amazon Prime members sound?

On Tuesday, November 21, the Princess of Wales attended the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, welcoming the South Korean President and his wife alongside her husband, Prince William, and her in-laws, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

She wore a custom white Jenny Packham dress and was glistening in her heirloom tiara and jewelry — but it was her clutch that caught our eye. Want one like hers?

Get the Nipichsha Small PU Leather Purse for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Kate carried a white satin evening clutch by Anya Hindmarch, featuring a gold frame and a pearl kiss-lock clasp. This exact clutch is currently available, but it’s nearly $600. That’s why we’re focusing on in this Nipichsha clutch, which has a super similar look but costs about 99% less!

From its shape to its color to its frame to its clasp, this purse emulates Kate’s in all of the best ways. It’s small, but it should be large enough to carry your night-out essentials. It also comes in six other colors! How perfect would this be for a holiday party? Try it with a velvet dress or perhaps a metallic jumpsuit!

Want to see some other white clutches we found on our search? Shop the rest below!

Shop more white clutches we love:

Not your style? Explore more handbags and wallets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

