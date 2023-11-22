Shop 15 Fabulous Finds From Anthropologie’s Black Friday Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While I love all of the discounts Amazon and Nordstrom offer for Black Friday, I look forward to Anthropologie’s Black Friday deals the most. This year, Anthropologie decided to drop their much-anticipated sale a few days early (lucky Us!). The price on almost everything is cut by 30%, and we scoured the entire site to handpick 15 must-haves you’ll want to snag before they’re gone. Whether you’re looking for clothing, home goods or gifts for your loved ones, keep reading to find the best Black Friday deals at Anthropologie. Ready, set, go!

Related: Master List: The Best Early Black Friday Deals Available Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday 2023 has already begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers have already dropped their November mega-deals, giving us extra time to shop. We’ll set you up […]

Best Black Friday Clothing Deals at Anthropologie

Anthropologie’s winter clothes are some of the best around, so we’re taking advantage of the Black Friday sale to nab some plush finds that probably won’t be discounted again until the end of the season. The By Anthropologie Eyelash Pullover Sweater is woven with sparkly tinsel, making it ideal for upcoming holiday parties. Meanwhile, the Silas Sherpa Coat will keep you toasty through all the frosty weather.

Related: The Best Black Friday Deals of 2023 Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Best Black Friday Home Deals at Anthropologie

I’ve been waiting all year for this sale to score some finishing touches for my apartment. At the top of my list are these fun Lydia Wine Glasses and this gorgeous Hand-Tufted Simona Rug that’s an additional 40% off since it’s already on sale!

Best Black Friday Gift Deals at Anthropologie

There’s something for everyone on your nice list at Anthropologie, so you should definitely purchase your holiday gifts while the sale is going strong. You really can never go wrong with a candle, especially one housed in a pretty vessel like the Capri Blue Volcano Pearl-Faceted Glass Candle. If you prefer a customized touch, I suggest a Zodiac Charm Necklace for anyone astrology-obsessed. Also, people will rarely consider buying a robe — especially the By Anthropologie Sherpa-Lined Flannel Robe — for themselves, but it makes for a top-tier (and much-appreciated) gift.