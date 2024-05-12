Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re in spring, there’s never a wrong time to throw on your favorite pair of Ugg boots. Whether running errands or chilling around the house, a good pair of Uggs will keep you toasty and snug. Kelsea Ballerini, known for being an American country pop singer and songwriter, knows a thing or two about being chic and comfy. We found her favorite Ugg boots — and they’re available to shop now at Zappos!

In an interview with The Strategist, Ballerini said she loves these boots because they add some height to her outfits. “I have ’em on right now,” Ballerini told the publication. “I don’t think I’m going to wear any other shoes this season. The platform gives them a little something extra. I’m a tall girl, but I love an extra bit of height. I love heels. These give me the best of both worlds since they’re so comfortable. I can take my dog out in the morning in them and also run errands.”

These Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots are a favorite for fans and celebs alike because they’re a versatile, effortless option that has plenty of style. They feature a cow suede upper and 17mm UGGplush lining for a cushioned feel. Also, the shoe is set atop a chunky platform sole that feels trendy and modern in today’s terms of trends.

Get the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots for $160 at Zappos!

To style these boots, you could pair them with your favorite pieces of stretchy athleisure for a functional, comfortable vibe. Or, you could rock them with a frilly skirt and a breeze T-shirt for an easy spring look. Further, these boots come in four colors and have a 5 to 12 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these platform boots, one Zappos shopper said, “I love these boots! They’re super good quality and super comfortable. I’m in love!” Another reviewer noted, “They’re very light and comfortable! And incredibly stylish!”

So, if you’re looking for a comfy, warm pair of boots to wear this fall or winter — or any season for that matter — these Kelsea Ballerini-approved boots could do the trick!

See it: Get the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots for $160 at Zappos!

