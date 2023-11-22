Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
While there’s still two days until it’s officially Black Friday, Amazon let Us in on all of the stellar deals early! This year, the sales run for a full week up until Friday, November 24. You can learn all about it here!
Throughout the week the deals have fluctuated, but we found 20 incredible ones that are still hot, hot, hot! You won’t want to miss out on these daily deals — some items are up to 78% off! Hurry! You’ll want to start shopping before these items inevitably sell out.
Best Kitchen Appliance Black Friday Deals
- COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo — 37% off!
- Oster Touchscreen Blender — 38% off!
- PHILIPS Sparkling Water Maker Soda Maker Soda Streaming Machine — 41% off!
- Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer — 40% off!
- Vianté Hot Tea Maker Electric Glass Kettle with tea infuser and temperature control — 40% off!
Best Home Black Friday Deals
- roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock — 43% off!
- POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — 78% off!
- Bartnelli Pro Luxury Steam Iron for Clothes — 35% off!
- Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table — 76% off!
- TOONOW Fleece Blanket Super Soft Cozy Throw Blanket 50″ x 60″ — 62% off!
Best Personal Care Black Friday Deals
- Rechargable Water Dental Flosser with Electric Toothbrush Combo — 40% off!
- TYMO Ring Hair Straightener Comb — 34% off!
- EBEWANLI Straight Nail Clipper — 59% off!
- KOTAMU Digital Wax Warmer Kit for Hair Removal At Home — 56% off!
- TPOB Troll Professional Barber Hair Clipper — 38% off!
Best Tech Black Friday Deals
- 3 in 1 Charging Station for Apple Device — 57% off!
- Viseefocu Solar Security Cameras Wireless Outdoor for Home Security — 60% off!
- FRAMEO Smart Digital Picture Frame — 49% off!
- Bluetooth Audio Adapter for Music Streaming Sound System — 48% off!
- EnginStar Portable Power Station — 43% off!
