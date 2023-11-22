10 Best Nordstrom Black Friday Fashion Deals Still in Stock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love Nordstrom any day of the year, but Black Friday has to be our favorite. If you’ve been waiting around like us for the biggest deals of the year, wait no longer — they’re already here (and selling out fast)!

Sales can be both exciting and overwhelming at the same time, so we’re here to help you make sense of it all. Take advantage of the holiday with some of our top picks that deserve a prime spot in your closet below!

10 Nordstrom Steals You Don’t Want to Miss:

1. Take Up to 60% Off Nike

Our Absolute Favorite: Nike Air Max 270 Sneakers are the secret to making running, walking and everything in between feel enjoyable. Ready, set, go!

Check out all Nike products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

2. Take Up to 39% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: Let’s face it: it’s nearly impossible to leave Free People empty-handed. Luckily this Black Friday, you don’t have to! This trendy Vancouver Mock Neck sweater is cozy and fashionable.

Check out all Free People products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

3. Take Up to 55% Off Thread & Supply

Our Absolute Favorite: Stay warm in style while going about your day with this Plaid Polar Fleece shacket. It comes in three adorable colors, so good luck choosing just one!

Check out all Thread & Supply products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

4. Take Up to 60% Off Steve Madden

Our Absolute Favorite: Ready to stun at your next holiday party? This super cute tie-front jumpsuit is the piece for you!

Check out all Steve Madden products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

5. Take Up to 69% Off CeCe

Our Absolute Favorite: The sleeves on this CeCe dot sleeve sweater couldn’t be cuter. Obsessed!

Check out all CeCe products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

6. Take Up to 69% Off PAIGE

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve been waiting to get a pair of designer jeans, now’s the time. These popular Anessa raw hem wide-leg jeans are on sale!

Check out all PAIGE products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

7. Take Up to 55% Off Barefoot Dreams

Our Absolute Favorite: Barefoot Dreams’ Cozy Twist raglan cardigan comes in beach rock and stone colors – they’re totally in right now!

Check out all Barefoot Dreams products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

8. Take Up to 33% Off Hanky Panky

Our Absolute Favorite: Cute undies have gotten expensive, but get a pack of three Lace Original Rise undies on sale now. You’ll feel comfortable and confident with no awkward lines!

Check out all Hanky Panky products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

9. Take Up to 64% Off Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Our Absolute Favorite: This lightweight water-resistant K-Quilted Coat is a must-have for your next outdoor adventure (or trip to the grocery store).

Check out all Karl Lagerfield Paris products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

10. Take Up to 69% Off Faherty

Our Absolute Favorite: A merlot-colored sweater dress will instantly put you in the mood for a festive holiday party!

Check out all Faherty products in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale here!

