30 Best Outerwear Deals to Shop Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
With Thanksgiving mere moments away, it’s safe to say that fall is slowly transitioning into winter. Brisk, dry winds and low temperatures are becoming the norm for those of Us who live in cooler climates. From cropped puffer vests to full-length pea coats, toasty outerwear is one fashion essential which becomes a trendy pick for shoppers each winter.
Retailers are celebrating the holiday in advance with massive savings events — and of course, outerwear has some of the best Black Friday deals around. We searched through pages of jackets, vests and coats at go-to sites like Amazon, Nordstrom, The North Face and more to uncover the best outerwear items on sale right now. Scroll ahead for our top picks — and get ready to bundle up in style!
Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at Amazon
Our Absolute Favorite: This bestselling puffer vest is a chic and easy way to bundle up this winter.
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat — was $65, now $52!
- Yeokou Women’s Slim Sleeveless Quilted Removable Hooded Winter Puffer Vest — was $36, now $29!
- Orolay Women’s Thickened Winter Down Coat — was $160, now $100!
- WenVen Puffer Coat— was $106, now $66!
Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll look as good as you feel in this full-length fuzzy coat. You won’t want to take it off!
- Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Trench Coat — was $199, now $130!
- Barbour Cavalry Quilted Jacket — was $290, now $219!
- Sam Edelman Bouclé Tweed Double Breasted Coat — was $200, now $130!
- Bernardo Walker Double Stitch Recycled Polyester Puffer Coat with Removable Bib — was $200, now $130!
Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at North Face
Our Absolute Favorite: Outerwear is the perfect fashion item to make a statement with. This fiery red, white and black fleece jacket is bold and plush enough to keep you warm.
- The North Face Women’s Arctic Parka — was $350, now $280!
- The North Face Women’s Monarch Triclimate Jacket — was $260, now $182!
- The North Face Women’s Roxborough Hooded Jacket — was $250, now $175!
- The North Face Women’s Plus Freedom Insulated Jacket — was $320, now $224!
Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at Macy’s
Our Absolute Favorite: Toss an oversized peacoat on for a more polished touch whenever the dress code calls for a more formal look this holiday season. This powdery blue number is a chic find!
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Quilted Coat, Created for Macy’s — was $255, now $100!
- Michael Kors Women’s Faux Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat, Created for Macy’s — was $265, now $90!
- Calvin Klein Women’s Plus Size Belted Asymmetric Wrap Coat, Created for Macy’s — was $460, now $184!
- Via Spiga Women’s Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat— was $400, now $160!
Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at Saks Fifth Avenue
Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like bundling up in comfy fabrics in the winter months. This zip-up parka features a buttery-soft sherpa fabric shoppers just adore.
- Mercer Collective Kelly Long Wool Cocoon Coat — was $595, now $476!
- Sam. Freestyle Down Puffer Jacket — was $495, now $396!
- Mercer Collective Sammy Quilted Down Puffer — was $425, now $340!
- Cinq à Sept Pauline Long Embroidered Bomber Jacket— was $795, now $596!
Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at Quince
Our Absolute Favorite: If your body temperature is warmer than usual, you probably prefer to wear lightweight jackets. This puffer keeps you warm without making you overheat!
- Lightweight Down Puffer Vest — was $139, now $40!
- Responsible Down Puffer Jacket — was $250, now $130!
- Responsible Down Long Puffer Jacket — was $300, now $180!
- Featherless Long Puffer Parka— was $278, now $120!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!