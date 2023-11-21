30 Best Outerwear Deals to Shop Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With Thanksgiving mere moments away, it’s safe to say that fall is slowly transitioning into winter. Brisk, dry winds and low temperatures are becoming the norm for those of Us who live in cooler climates. From cropped puffer vests to full-length pea coats, toasty outerwear is one fashion essential which becomes a trendy pick for shoppers each winter.

Retailers are celebrating the holiday in advance with massive savings events — and of course, outerwear has some of the best Black Friday deals around. We searched through pages of jackets, vests and coats at go-to sites like Amazon, Nordstrom, The North Face and more to uncover the best outerwear items on sale right now. Scroll ahead for our top picks — and get ready to bundle up in style!

Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This bestselling puffer vest is a chic and easy way to bundle up this winter.

Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll look as good as you feel in this full-length fuzzy coat. You won’t want to take it off!

Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at North Face

Our Absolute Favorite: Outerwear is the perfect fashion item to make a statement with. This fiery red, white and black fleece jacket is bold and plush enough to keep you warm.

Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite: Toss an oversized peacoat on for a more polished touch whenever the dress code calls for a more formal look this holiday season. This powdery blue number is a chic find!

Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like bundling up in comfy fabrics in the winter months. This zip-up parka features a buttery-soft sherpa fabric shoppers just adore.

Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals at Quince

Our Absolute Favorite: If your body temperature is warmer than usual, you probably prefer to wear lightweight jackets. This puffer keeps you warm without making you overheat!

