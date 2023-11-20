Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

The 20 Best Outerwear Deals for Cyber Week — Up to 74% Off

By
Cyber Week outerwear deals
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Baby, it’s cold outside! With winter weather on the horizon, it’s time to bundle up in cozy coats. Light fall jackets are not going to cut it — we need warmer options in our wardrobe! But no need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to shop the best deals on outerwear. Black Friday came early over at Amazon, Saks Off Fifth, Macy’s and Nordstrom!

Below are our top 20 Cyber Week finds on sale for up to 74% off! Puffers and parkas and pea coats, oh my! Score these style steals before they sell out.

Amazon

fleece bomber jacket
Amazon

Related: 60+ Early Black Friday Deals — That Can Save You Over $600!

Saks Off Fifth

glossy puffer coat
Saks Off Fifth

Related: These Early Black Friday Deals Are Bound to Sell Out

Macy’s

Mango double-sided jacket
Macy’s

Related: Today's Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Include Levi's, CeraVe and Kitchen Gear

Nordstrom

Bernardo belted coat
Nordstrom

Related: Shop 28 Black Friday Deals Sure to Sell Out at Amazon Now

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories