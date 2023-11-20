Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Baby, it’s cold outside! With winter weather on the horizon, it’s time to bundle up in cozy coats. Light fall jackets are not going to cut it — we need warmer options in our wardrobe! But no need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to shop the best deals on outerwear. Black Friday came early over at Amazon, Saks Off Fifth, Macy’s and Nordstrom!
Below are our top 20 Cyber Week finds on sale for up to 74% off! Puffers and parkas and pea coats, oh my! Score these style steals before they sell out.
Amazon
- Yeokou Fleece Bomber Jacket — originally $30, now just $18!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Coat — originally $75, now just $52!
- Yimoon Floral Quilted Puffer Jacket — originally $41, now just $34!
- PUWEI Plaid Shacket Coat — originally $58, now just $34!
- Automet Puffer Vest — originally $57, now just $31!
Saks Off Fifth
- S13 Long Glossy Puffer Coat — originally $500, now just $190!
- Michael Kors Faux Fur Packable Puffer Jacket — originally $275, now just $70!
- Guess Quilted Puffer Jacket — originally $150, now just $45!
- Calvin Klein Belted Wool Blend Wrap Coat — originally $400, now just $125!
- Kenneth Cole Belted Wool Blend Wrap Coat — originally $340, now just $95!
Macy’s
- Mango Double-Sided Faux Leather and Sherpa Brown Coat — originally $160, now just $100!
- DKNY Bibbed Hooded Lightweight Puffer Coat — originally $200, now just $100!
- Columbia Faux-Sherpa Hooded Snow Jacket — originally $260, now just $160!
- Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat — originally $265, now just $90!
- Ralph Lauren Long Quilted Coat — originally $255, now just $100!
Nordstrom
- Bernardo Belted Wool Blend Longline Coat — originally $240, now just $150!
- Ralph Lauren Hooded Puffer Coat — originally $300, now just $180!
- Cole Haan Signature Wool Blend Coat — originally $375, now just $200!
- BCBGeneration Longline Coat — originally $248, now just $150!
- Kenneth Cole Faux Shearling Lined Hood Quilted Puffer Parka — originally $195, now just $90!
