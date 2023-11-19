Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Thanksgiving weekend is right around the corner, and if you don’t know by now, let Us fill you in — major sales are already underway! In fact, Amazon unveiled its Black Friday sales, and we’re here to help you find some of the best early deals available.
Here’s the thing: There are outstanding sales across clothing, shoes, beauty, home, tech and many more categories. In any event, we’ve assembled a list of deals you must grab before they’re gone. Read more about these sure-to-sell-out steals below!
Fashion
For those occasions that call for a blazer, grab The Drop’s faux-leather Anouk Blazer for an elevated finish!
- Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket — 40% off!
- Koolaburra by UGG Koola Short Boot — 28% off!
- Coach Color-Block Leather Willow Bucket — 25% off!
- Jessica Simpson Parisah Platform Stiletto Pumps — 61% off!
- adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe — 29% off!
Beauty
The Shark HD112BRN Hair Blow Dryer has hyper-fast drying ability and comes with ample attachments for all your grooming needs!
- Braun Silk-épil 9 — 20% off!
- Ralph Lauren – Ralph – Eau de Toilette — 50% off!
- IT Cosmetics Night Cream — 40% off!
- Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette — 50% off!
- Mugler Alien Goddess – Eau de Parfum — 40% off!
Home
At this point in modern cooking, air fryers are a necessity. Grab the Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer for 48% off!
- Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — 36% off!
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer — 24% off!
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine — 30% off!
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker — 46% off!
- Vitamix Explorian Blender — 34% off!
Jewelry
These Amazon Collection certified 14K gold diamond with earrings are the perfect gift for anyone on your list — or a fabulous treat for yourself (discount depends on size)!
- Swarovski Infinity Twist Bracelet — 40% off!
- Amazon Collection 10K Diamond Twist Pendant Necklace – 20% off!
- Anne Klein Women’s AK/1470 Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set — 71% off!
Tech
Robot vacuums make cleaning up easier and more efficient — iRobot’s Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is 42% off right now!
- Beats Studio Pro Headphones — 51% off!
- Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm — 16% off!
- Apple iPad (10th Generation) Wi-Fi 64GB — 22% off!
- Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 17% off!
- Echo Show 8 — 58% off!
