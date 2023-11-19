Your account
Shop 28 Black Friday Deals Sure to Sell Out at Amazon Now

Thanksgiving weekend is right around the corner, and if you don’t know by now, let Us fill you in — major sales are already underway! In fact, Amazon unveiled its Black Friday sales, and we’re here to help you find some of the best early deals available.

Here’s the thing: There are outstanding sales across clothing, shoes, beauty, home, tech and many more categories. In any event, we’ve assembled a list of deals you must grab before they’re gone. Read more about these sure-to-sell-out steals below!

Fashion

Amazon
Amazon

For those occasions that call for a blazer, grab The Drop’s faux-leather Anouk Blazer for an elevated finish!

Beauty

Shark
Amazon

The Shark HD112BRN Hair Blow Dryer has hyper-fast drying ability and comes with ample attachments for all your grooming needs!

Home

Amazon
Amazon

At this point in modern cooking, air fryers are a necessity. Grab the Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer for 48% off!

Jewelry 

Diamond earrings on Amazon
Amazon

These Amazon Collection certified 14K gold diamond with earrings are the perfect gift for anyone on your list — or a fabulous treat for yourself (discount depends on size)! 

Tech 

Roomba
Amazon

Robot vacuums make cleaning up easier and more efficient — iRobot’s Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is 42% off right now!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

