Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s time! Amazon is starting the Black Friday party early this year! The 2023 Amazon Black Friday event begins today, November 17, and runs through the actual Black Friday, which falls on November 24. You can learn all about it here!
Now, let’s get down to it. While this sale lasts for a week, there are some daily deals you won’t want to miss. Here are our picks for the November 17! Shop our favorites from the top sale categories below! Go, go!
Home
- Casper Sleep Wave Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, Queen — 20% off!
- Lybaint Ergonomic Office Chair — 20% off!
- Serissa Faux-Fur Area Rug — just $28!
- Smirly Charcuterie Board Gift Set — 20% off!
- Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine — take 45% off now!
Fashion
- Swarovski Crystal Watch — 20% off!
- The Gym People Thick High-Waist Leggings — 17% off!
- Ororo Heated Fleece Vest — 20% off!
- Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses — 27% off!
- Kat Myhr Weekender Travel Bag — 27% off!
Beauty
- TYMO Hair Straightener Brush — 34% off!
- NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit — 10% off!
- Osea Hyaluronic Acid Sea Serum — 39% off, selling fast!
- Snow Limited Edition Teeth Whitening Wireless Kit — 57% off!
- Shark HyperAIR Blow Dryer — 30% off!
Devices
- Kindle Scribe (64 GB) — 27% off!
- Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker — just $100, lowest price in 30 days!
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX — 44% off!
- JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker — 40% off!
Looking for more? Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!