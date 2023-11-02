15 Flowy Dresses That Are Perfect to Wear to Thanksgiving

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In my opinion, Thanksgiving is the most difficult holiday to dress for. You need to wear something comfy and cute — sweatpants won’t just cut it and restrictive clothing (like jeans) always results in discomfort. The solution? Flowy dresses that look adorable and offer enough room for your stomach to comfortably expand. Simply put, flowy dresses are a foolproof Thanksgiving outfit choice!

Thanksgiving is going to creep up on Us quickly (it is only three weeks away, after all). Instead of frantically trying to find something to wear two days before, shop our favorite Thanksgiving-approved flowy dresses now from Amazon, Nordstrom and Lulus below!

Flowy Dresses on Amazon

1. A Closet Staple: This bestselling Amazon shift dress comes in over 30 colors, including some rich fall hues like Caramel, Burgundy and Dark Green — was $53, now just $34!

2. The Functional Formal Pick: If your family Thanksgiving traditions include going to a fancy restaurant instead of cooking a turkey at home, we suggest dressing up in this comfortable tiered chiffon dress — just $49!

3. Mod Moment: The ruffled neckline, billowing sleeves and loose silhouette on this PrettyGarden dress remind us of mod styles from the ’60s! You can’t go wrong with the burnt orange color for Thanksgiving dinner — just $47!

4. Celebrate in Style: The pilgrims were onto something when they wore flowy dresses to the first Thanksgiving. Channel their vibe (in a modern way) with this flowy maxi dress — just $47!

5. Cool Weather Florals: Who said floral dresses are only for summer? This maxi from BLENCOT proves you can still rock the pattern in autumn and winter — was $80, now just $50!

Flowy Dresses at Nordstrom

6. Stay Warm: Sure, this Topshop sweater dress is supremely soft, but its loose silhouette is also great for hiding the inevitable Thanksgiving food baby — just $77!

7. Tropical Holiday: Celebrating Thanksgiving where it’s warm? Opt for this loose Tommy Bahama Half Zip Dress to stay cool, calm and collected through dinner — just $138!

8. The LBD: Everyone needs a little black dress, and this one from Nobody’s Child is super appropriate for Thanksgiving thanks to the subtle flowy ruching that does an impeccable job at disguising bloated stomachs — just $110!

9. Perfect for All Seasons: Simple styling adjustments can take this flirty Billabong babydoll dress from summer to winter. For Thanksgiving dinner, we recommend pairing it with black tights, loafers and a comfy cardigan — just $70!

10. Velvet Love: One of the pros of wearing this Free People velvet dress? It looks opulent yet feels like a luxe blanket — just $128!

Flowy Dresses at Lulus

11. Elevated Comfort: Slip dresses are so simple, yet manage to look effortlessly elegant. The moody striped pattern on this Lulus design is begging to be worn for special autumnal occasions (like Thanksgiving!) — was $56, now just $25!

12. Cute and Casual: The elasticized waist on this Lulus Ribbed Skater Dress is key for Thanksgiving feasts — just $39!

13. Tied with a Bow: The adjustable tied belt is a must-have for festive holiday meals — just $69!

14. Plaid Perfection: One thing’s for sure, babydoll dresses are comfy, cute and work for all seasons. This plaid one is our current favorite — was $69, now just $19!

15. Stay Warm! Tend to run cold? Let this turtleneck babydoll dress keep you warm at the Thanksgiving table – just $49!

