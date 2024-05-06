Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

First dates are all about making a great first impression. You might already be nervous for the occasion, but one thing that can boost your confidence is a solid outfit. To assist you in your search, we rounded up 17 fun and flirty pieces that will help you slay your first date ‘fit.

The best way to make a good first impression on a date is to wear something you’re comfortable in that flatters your body type, which is why we rounded up all kinds of styles — so you can find one that does just that. Whether you’re just going to grab drinks or to a fancy dinner, we’ve found pieces that will suit both occasions. Below, you’ll find everything from sexy lace bodysuits, to flirty ruffled dresses and even some denim styles in case you prefer something more casual. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite first date ‘fit!

1. It’s Giving Old Money: If the quiet luxury trend is one of your favorites, you’re going to love this mini dress from Lulus that has a classic and simple design with a slight sexy appeal — $69!

2. A Cute Cardigan: There are lots of other things to worry about on a first date, so don’t let getting cold be one of them. This cardigan cover-up will not only provide a light layer, but will also be stylish — $18!

3. All Hail the Halter Neck: A halter-neck top like this one is the perfect choice to elevate an outfit without being too fancy — $35!

4. Slinky Slip Dress: With its spaghetti straps, cowl neck and satin design, you simply can’t go wrong with this slip dress — was $40, now $22!

5. Fall in Love in Lace: A perfect choice for late night drinks, this sultry lace bodysuit from Lulus will have them falling in love at first sight — $49!

6. Peep the Shoulders! Showing a little shoulder with this off-the-shoulder top from Abercrombie is the perfect way to be subtly sexy — $40!

7. Blue Beauty: Look beautiful in blue this flirty mini dress that features cute ruffle details, a smock bodice and flared hem — $33!

8. Keeping it Casual: If you prefer keeping it more casual on the first date, this bestselling knit striped dress will tone down the look while still looking put together — was $46, now $35!

9. Sexy Satin: Pair this satin midi skirt with a crop top to give it a sexier vibe or a long sleeve to keep it modest — $34!

10. Do the Denim: A pair of high-rise straight-leg jeans like these are a date night wardrobe essential — $90!

11. Luxe Leather: An Abercrombie bestseller, these sleek leather pants will pair with anything from crop tops to bodysuits — $80!

12. Cue Carrie Bradshaw: This nude sparkly dress from Revolve is basically the modern day version of Carrie Bradshaw’s “naked dress” that she wore on a first date with Big — $68!

13. Sexy Slit: Perfect for a fancy, five-star restaurant date, this midi dress features a sexy side slit, an asymmetrical neckline and a bodycon silhouette — was $43, now 40!

14. Ravishing in Ruffles: Show off your curves in this midi dress that has a bodycon silhouette, mermaid hem and short puff sleeves — was $47, now $36!

15. Pretty Polka Dots: Look pretty in polka dots with this mini dress that has a wrap-waist design, a ruffled hem and V-neckline — was $40, now $31!

16. Babydoll Denim: Featuring a babydoll silhouette, this mini denim dress can be dressed up with heels and dressed down with sandals — was $45, now $38!

17. Classic LBD: The easiest way to play it safe for a first date night is with a classic little black dress like this one from Revolve that has a comfy rib-knit stretch fabric — $79!