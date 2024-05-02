Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Raise your hand if you love shopping at Zara. Is your hand still in the air? Then welcome to the club! The brand has become infamous for luxurious pieces. You can snag everything from rich mom trousers to street-style chunky trainers all in one place. The trendy retailer is always jam-packed in-store and features even more impressive options online.

Related: 19 Zara-Style Transitional Pieces to Prep Your Closet for Spring Spring is about to be in bloom! This is the time of year when hope is on the horizon. We’re ready to ditch our down jackets for light sweaters and swap out our boots for ballet flats. But dressing for transitional temperatures can be a little tricky. That’s where we come in! We’re on a […]

If you want to channel refined Zara style without breaking the bank, we’ve rounded up several flattering summer dresses that you can snag for less. From wedding guest options to vacation styles, we’ve got you covered. Scroll ahead to check out 16 Zara dress lookalikes that fit like a glove.

Vacation Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll turn heads in this stunning strapless dress. It features a unique gradient design that makes it look so luxe — just $46!

2. Stripes ‘N Slits: This striped midi dress works double duty as a cover-up and an actual dress. Gotta love a two-for-one — starting at $34!

3. Gorgeous In Green: Show off your sunkissed skin, courtesy of this strapless midi. We can’t decide if we love the vibrant green color or unique twisted-front design more — starting at $30!

4. Mini Pleats: Looking for a versatile style you can rock to the beach during the day and a romantic dinner at night? Check out this ribbed knit mini, it has the cutest pleated hemline — just $33!

5. Art In Motion: This stunning spaghetti strap geometric dress looks like a work of art. It was so trendy last summer, and it’s back again to reign supreme — just $34!

Casual Dresses

6. Sweet Sleeves: If you don’t like to show off your arms, this 3/4 sleeve frock is perfect for you. You won’t get enough of the unique floral print design — starting at $30!

7. Absolute Stunner: This eye-catching spaghetti strap dress uses stripes with bold pops of contrasting color to brighten up dark shades like khaki and army green — just $49!

8. Subtle Cut-Out: You can never go wrong with a little black dress. This spaghetti strap option has a small cut-out and a sassy front slit — just $46!

9. Ruffle Puffs: Get ready to meet your next everyday dress! This off-the-shoulder mini is so versatile you can dress up to look more polished or dress it down for more casual vibes — starting at $30!

10. Warm-Weather Essential: Is summer complete with a laid-back spaghetti strap maxi? You’ll feel so cozy in the airy frock — just $46!

11. All About The Details: This fitted maxi looks cute from the front, but the backless details amp it up a few notches — just $18!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Dressy Dresses

12. Goth Goddess: You’ll be the queen of all things grunge in this silky black dress. The intricate rose accents will make you swoon — just $41!

13. Buttoned Up: This isn’t an ordinary shirt dress. It has a wrap attachment at the waist that allows you to adjust as needed — starting at $46!

14. Cocktail Cutie: Whether you’re heading to a garden party or a dressy brunch, you’ll be the star of the show in this silky dress — just $23!

15. Rich Mom Style: Get ready to turn heads in this rich mom-approved dress. It features a mock-neck design and silky smooth fabric that’ll melt into your skin — starting at $56!

16. Last But Not Least: Want to earn the title of best-dressed wedding guest? Slip on this satiny strapless midi dress — starting at $47!