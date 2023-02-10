17 Zara-Style Transitional Pieces to Prep Your Closet for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring is about to be in bloom! This is the time of year when hope is on the horizon. We’re ready to ditch our down jackets for light sweaters and swap out our boots for ballet flats. But dressing for transitional temperatures can be a little tricky. That’s where we come in!

We’re on a mission to track down the cutest pieces that will take you from winter to spring in style. With a focus on trendy fashion, we curated a list of the 17 best looks that feel straight out of Zara! You can rock these staples in any season, especially from cold to warm weather.

1. These pointed-toe mules are on point! These chic slip-on shoes look so cute with cropped jeans — just $37!

2. According to one Amazon shopper, this soft-touch cardigan is the “perfect sweater” to have in your closet. Warm enough for winter yet breathable enough for spring, this cozy cardigan is a keeper — just $38!

3. April showers bring May flowers! Get ready for rain with this trendy lightweight trench coat — originally $120, now just $84!

4. We’ve been seeing long silk skirts all over our TikTok For You Page and Instagram feeds. This maxi skirt from Reformation is lovely and luxe — just $178!

5. Prep school is in session! This tweed cropped jacket from Express will elevate any outfit — just $80!

6. Another style we’ve been eyeing all over? Strapless satin maxi dresses. This style from Amazon is a major steal — just $43!

7. When it’s cold outside, rock this English Factory collar shirtdress with boots and boots. And then once spring is in full swing, opt for bare legs and sneakers instead — just $80!

8. This shimmering shoulder bag looks nearly identical to the popular Cult Gaia purse. Take this statement bag on a night out any time of year — originally $44, now just $40!

9. We’re seriously smitten with this flowy printed maxi dress from Saylor! Add a sweater or jacket in late winter, and then frolic freely in the spring — just $297!

10. Team Jeans! This oversized denim shirt from Madewell is a versatile top that you can style on its own or as a layering piece — just $88!

11. Cool kicks! These Chuck Taylor platform sneakers give you the classic style with an extra lift — just $75!

12. Groovy, baby! This Free People long-sleeve flowy maxi dress belongs in a field of flowers — just $168!

13. The no. 1 bestseller in women’s flats on Amazon, these metallic ballet flats will add some pizzazz to your #OOTD. Comfy-chic! — originally $20, now just $18!

14. Long denim skirts are in this season, so embrace your slay era in this style from Reformation — just $168!

15. No one will believe you got this knit midi dress from Amazon! Featuring long sleeves, a side slit and a waist belt, this sweetheart dress is such a flattering find — just $39!

16. We once saw style icon Olivia Culpo wear this oversized blazer, so we bought this oversized blazer — just $60!

17. Pastels are big this spring! Add a pop of color to your feet with these pointed-toe kitten heels — just $60!

