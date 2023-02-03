17 Best Bodycon Winter Dresses That Hug Curves in All the Right Places

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think of bodycon dresses, a few cons come to mind. Sometimes these skin-tight styles end up squeezing our body, resulting in a less-than-flattering fit. And many of these frocks are often inappropriate for the office or family gatherings. Might as well slap a parental advisory label on top! NSFW.

But on the flip side, the right bodycon dress fits like a glove, hugging our curves in all the right places. Suddenly, our shape feels sculpted and snatched! And certain designs also add tummy control with ruching or waist belts.

We tracked down the 17 best bodycon winter dresses that look fabulous on all size figures! Embrace your inner vixen in these va-va-voom frocks!

1. Take a walk on the wild side in this Isaac Mizrahi Live! Jacquard Sweater Dress! The leopard print is so chic, and the fabric is so cozy — originally $97, now just $62!

2. Leave it to Spanx to create the Perfect Sheath Dress (that’s actually the name). Featuring smoothing fabric with four-way stretch, this forgiving frock is ideal for work — just $198!

3. When it comes to bodycon dresses, we trust the queen of contoured curves Kim Kardashian. The Skims founder is behind the viral Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress. One shopper sold Us with this simple line: “Makes your curves tight and booty pop” — just $88!

4. Content creator and curve model Remi Bader teamed up with Revolve on a collection of size-inclusive clothing. This button-down ruched maxi dress comes in sizes XXS to 4X— originally $145, now just $102!

5. Every closet needs an LBD, and this ruched sleeveless midi dress doesn’t disappoint — just $22!

6. Need a new dress for date night? We’re ready to become exclusive with this off-the-shoulder ruched mini dress — originally $46, now just $38!

7. Want to wow in a jaw-dropping frock? This satin slip dress features a cowl neckline, ruching and side slit — just $35!

8. This mini dress contains ruching for tummy control and lantern sleeves that cover up your arms. And with 24 different colors to choose from, you’ll have no trouble finding a shade that suits you — originally $44, now just $38!

9. This long-sleeve knit midi dress looks so much more expensive than it is! We’re smitten with the sweetheart neckline and cinching tie-waist — just $44!

10. Voluptuous in velvet! One shopper said that this long-sleeve V-neck mini dress “fit like a glove and hid my little mommy pooch from 3 pregnancies” — just $43!

11. Flower power! According to reviewers, this floral ruched midi dress with spaghetti straps hides imperfections — just $58!

12. Pretty in pink! This ruched long-sleeve mini dress was made for a bachelorette party in Miami or Vegas — just $58!

13. Paint the town red in this figure-flattering one-shoulder ruched midi dress — just $59!

14. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, so sweater weather is still in full swing! Stay cozy in this long-sleeve sweater dress ­— originally $50, now just $45!

15. Complete with a tie-waist and V-neckline, this super soft sweater dress is ideal for fall and winter— just $50!

16. Dress to impress! This V-neck ruched long-sleeve dress hits right above the knees — just $79!

17. And last but certainly not least, this ASTR the Label lingerie-style midi dress is an absolute showstopper. The lace trim! The side slit! The ruching! — just $138!

