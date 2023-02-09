17 Long-Sleeve Tops With Ultra-Fashionable Flair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we certainly adore our basics, sometimes, we want pieces that are more elevated. When it comes to something as simple as a long-sleeve top, even the daintiest detail can instantly amplify it to new heights!

They may seem straightforward, but long-sleeve tops offer far more than initially meets the eye. From the neckline, to the material used and everything in between, they can be true style staples. If you’re on the hunt for more unique options, check out our roundup below!

Casual Knit Tops

1. If you want a garment with trendy details, this Ladmous top with balloon-style sleeves is absolutely perfect — starting at $13 on Amazon!

2. We’re obsessed with the chest cutout on this fitted Good American knit top, plus it’s Kardashian-approved — starting at $49 at Nordstrom!

3. This top from Halogen also has a cutout, but instead of going straight across the chest, it’s slanted for a funky asymmetrical vibe — $69 at Nordstrom!

4. Off-the-shoulder tops like this one from Free People are so stunning, and we love how it drapes on the body — starting at $31 at Nordstrom!

5. The added ruffle detail on the shoulder of this WIHOLL top take it from simple and plain to feminine and fun — $10 at Amazon!

6. Cozy and cute are the two best words to describe this wrap pointelle top from BP. — $39 at Nordstrom!

7. This knit top from Open Edit is ultra-comfy, but the bustier-inspired stitching makes it feel more glamorous — starting at $18 at Nordstrom!

8. Take your average waffle knit top to the next level with this style from BTFBM which features voluminous balloon sleeves and sweet ruffle details — $29 at Amazon!

9. The stripes on the sleeves of this lightweight MIHOLL top are actually made with mesh to give you a bit of a see-through moment — starting at $25 on Amazon!

Dressier Tops

10. The ruffles at the ends of the sleeves on this satin top from CeCe take it from plain to whimsical and flirty — starting at $28 at Nordstrom!

11. Not only does this ASTR the Label blouse have gorgeous ruching on the bodice that’s slimming, the puffy sleeves send it over the top — starting at $20 at Nordstrom!

12. You’ll feel seriously ethereal while rocking this Vince Camuto floral blouse — originally $99, now $59 at Nordstrom!

13. This satin wrap top from The Drop has some details that are reminiscent of a sleek blazer — starting at $21 on Amazon!

14. From the off-the-shoulder sleeves to the tie details, this Leereya blouse has everything you could want in a romantic top — $28 at Amazon!

15. Shoppers are in love with the renaissance aesthetic of this waist-cinching top from Belle Poque — starting at $20 on Amazon!

16. If you’re a fan of more modest, girly styles, this chiffon blouse from Verdusa is made for you — starting at $26 on Amazon!

17. The mesh sleeves on this Blooming Jelly top have small polka dots which make it feel more special — starting at $16 on Amazon!

