5 Swimsuit Trends Celebs Are Loving — Get the Looks for Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you have a vacation booked, live in a sunny climate or are just so ready for summer, it might be time to start thinking about swimsuits. But what should we look for this year? What’s in? What’s going to have us feeling our most confident?

We’re looking to stylish, trendsetting stars for what’s making a splash in swimwear for 2023. See some of the latest, greatest trends below and shop our affordable picks for each!

Color-Block Bikinis

Kylie Jenner recently posted a gallery of photos on her Instagram in a beautiful color-block bikini set by Chanel. To channel the vibe for less, we absolutely adore this ribbed set by Soly Hux!

Get the Soly Hux Color-Block Bikini Set for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Striped Swimsuits

We often associate striped swimsuits with more vintage styles, but they’ve reemerged as a huge trend this year, as evidenced by Kourtney Kardashian and supermodel Lily Aldrige, who wore a $189 Posse suit in recent selfies. Our affordable pick? This Cupshe one-piece!

Get the Cupshe Striped One-Piece Swimsuit for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Upside Down Triangle Bikinis

This trend just keeps on growing. You can grab a bikini made to already have that upside down look, à la Bella Hadid or Kaia Gerber, or you could literally just buy a triangle bikini and wear the top upside down. This Suvimuga bikini set is a great choice for nailing the style!

Get the Suvimuga Two-Piece String Triangle Bikini Set (originally $25) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Wraparound Tops

Forever one of our top fashion icons, we obviously knew we needed a swim set with a wraparound top as soon as we saw Jennifer Lopez rocking one. This Bikinx pick is so cute, and it has ring details too — also very on trend right now!

$30.00 See it!

Get the Bikinx String Floral Bikini Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

High-Leg Silhouettes

The high-leg cutouts of the ’90s are still going strong in the new ’20s! Miley Cyrus wore a vintage Tom Ford swimsuit in this promo image, but you can get the look with this stunning Relleciga swimsuit instead. It’s even on sale!

Get the Relleciga High-Cut Low-Back One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $33) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Explore other swimwear on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out other fantastic products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!