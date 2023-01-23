15 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts for Your BFFs Under $50  

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Galentine’s Day came early for Parks and Rec fans! Amy Poehler reunited with costar Aubrey Plaza on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Fun fact: Poehler’s iconic character Leslie Knope invented Galentine’s Day back in 2010!

“It’s only the best day of the year,” Poehler said in season 2. “Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it — breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”

If Valentine’s Day is for the couples, then Galentine’s Day is for the girls! It’s the perfect opportunity to show your BFFs how much they mean to you. As another one of our favorite fictional females once said, “Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with” (Charlotte York from Sex and the City was wise beyond her years).

We came up with our top 15 gifts under $50 for your gal pals, including a few funny finds that will lighten the mood. Sticking to the pink and red color palette, we also tried to pick presents that incorporated hearts whenever possible. Cheers to sisterhood and shopping!

15 Galentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Best Friends

Heart-Print Valentine’s Day Slippers

Wear your heart on your feet with these cozy Valentine’s Day slippers! Crafted with soft faux fur and embroidered details, this fuzzy footwear is too cute! One customer called these slippers “insanely comfortable,” while another praised the “super snuggly material.” Bonus: you can wear these shoes indoors or outdoors.

Pros:

Super soft

Indoor or outdoor use

Available at: Amazon

Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

Treat your BFFs to a spa day from home with this self-care set! The no. 1 bestseller in wrinkle and anti-aging devices on Amazon, this top-rated jade roller and gua sha set helps reduce muscle tension and puffiness. Pro tip: leave these massaging tools in the fridge or freezer for an extra cooling sensation on your skin!

Pros:

Bestseller

Anti-aging devices

On sale

Available at: Amazon

For the Girls Adult Party Game

Girls just want to have fun! Perfect for girls’ night, bachelorette parties or Galentine’s Day, the For the Girls game is our idea of a fun time. No boys allowed! It’s basically like a grown-up sleepover activity, complete with Truth-or-Dare challenges. “So, so much fun!” one shopper declared. “The cards made us laugh and learn so much about each other!”

Pros:

Fun icebreaker game

Most likely to make you LOL

Available at: Amazon

Personalized Pet Portrait

We all have that one friend who’s obsessed with her furry friend. This custom pet portrait is such a thoughtful way to turn a picture into a work of art! West and Willow’s digital artists hand-illustrate each portrait for a personalized touch. It’s the purr-fect gift for pet lovers!

Pros:

20% off now with code VDAY20

Handcrafted and one-of-a-kind

Available at: West and Willow

Patchology Rosé Eye Gels

Roses are red, rosé is pink. These eye gels are even better than you might think! Smelling like a strawberry and feeling like a facial, these Patchology patches hydrate skin and eliminate under-eye bags. Rosé all day!

Pros:

Helps reduce puffiness and under-eye bags

Self-care staple

Available at: Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Gift Set

Pucker up! Whether or not you have a significant other to smooch on Valentine’s Day, keep your lips luscious with the viral Lip Sleeping Mask from Laneige. Juicy and not sticky, this bestselling balm leaves lips smooth and hydrated. And this Berries ‘N Choco Kisses gift set includes two flavors — Berries and Chocolate. Delish!

Pros:

Bestselling lip balm

Special gift set with two flavors — perfect for VDay!

Available at: Amazon

Pink Heart-Shaped Purse

Pretty in pink! This colorful purse is hitting multiple bag trends at once: it’s heart-shaped with a box-like silhouette and top handle. Trust Us — this chic crossbody is a sure-fire statement piece. An adorable accessory for Valentine’s Day!

Pros:

Trendy

Looks so much more expensive than it is

Available at: Amazon

Heart-Shaped Silk Sleep Mask

Heart eyes for you! Show some love with this heart-shaped eye mask! Made with 100% silk, this soft mask blocks out light so you can get your beauty sleep. Available in red or pink!

Pros:

Silky-smooth

Sleep aid

Available at: Anthropologie

Satin Scrunchie Set

Good hair days ahead! Tired of getting creases in your hair or waking up to bedhead? Tame your mane with these silky-smooth satin scrunchies that will protect your strands and maintain your blowout. This set of three hair ties are right on theme for Valentine’s Day!

Pros:

Will prevent creases and tangles

Set of three for Valentine’s Day

Available at: Anthropologie

Dear Cupid Candle

Dear Cupid: You’re fired! If you’re having boy problems, we have a solution that will slay. This scented candle is equal parts fragrant, fierce and funny. Light it up and watch your troubles melt away. Or use it to burn photos of your ex! Featuring notes of coconut milk, tonka, benzoin, sandalwood, cedar wood and amyris, this candle will clear out that negative energy so you can live your best life.

Pros:

Aromatic and empowering!

Can’t go wrong with a candle

Available at: Patet

Gold Heart Earrings

As Us Weekly recently reported, one of the must-have jewelry trends for 2023 is hearts. So, you can keep rocking these gold heart earrings once Valentine’s Day is over. Simple yet stunning, these studs are great for everyday wear.

Pros:

On trend

Won’t irritate sensitive ears

Available at: Amazon

Love Ya Bitch Coloring Book

Color Us tickled pink with this swear word coloring book. If you have a pal with a potty mouth, then this gift will have her cursing with delight! Blow off some steam with this funny coloring book that allows you to release your inner artist while releasing some stress.

Pros:

Funny for friends with R-rated vocabularies

Creative activity!

Available at: Amazon

Single AF T-Shirt

Single and ready to mingle? Give your girlfriend the gift of a walking Facebook relationship status. It’s a snarky take on the classic conversation hearts! All my single ladies, all my single ladies…

Pros:

Funny T-Shirt for single ladies

Topical for VDay

Available at: Amazon

Valentine’s Day Cookie Gift Box

Sugar and spice and everything nice! Food is always a foolproof gift, especially if your friend has a sweet tooth. This cookie gift box from Harry and David includes shortbread cookies, heart-cutout raspberry galettes, and sugar cookies. Our mouths are watering already!

Pros:

Sweet treat!

Heart-shaped for VDay

Available at: Harry and David

Jewelry Making Kit

As Taylor Swift says, “So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.” Jewelry-making kits always take Us back to sleepaway camp and slumber parties. Channel your inner child with this colorful bead set, complete with endless letters and charms. Arts and crafts, anyone?

Pros:

Creative (and nostalgic!) activity

Art project and jewelry in one

Available at: Amazon

Looking for more Valentine’s Day gifts? Check out our other picks below:

