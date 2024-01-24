Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s the season of love — and fashion is among the things we love most. Receiving pretty new clothes in the mail is one of the best feelings ever. The only thing better? Wearing them!

With Valentine’s Day coming up, we’re heavily focused on picking out pink and red hues right now. But we don’t want to buy anything too gimmicky. We want pieces so cute, we can wear them into March, April and beyond. You can shop 21 of our top picks below from across the internet — starting at just $13!

Related: Channel Kylie Jenner's Pink 'King Kylie' Hair With This $20 Dye My Roman Empire is the summer of 2016. I can still recall listening to “Closer” by the Chainsmokers for the first time, throwing on a little black choker with every outfit and aimlessly admiring Kylie Jenner‘s bubblegum pink hair. Almost everyone I know wishes they could re-live that carefree time… and that dream may become […]

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This Tremour Kawaii Sweater is the cutest thing on the planet with its faux heart pockets. The little bows are on trend too!

2. A Rosy Outlook! Statement-makers, this one is for you. The 3D rose and bow accent on this Hutch mini dress from Anthropologie will earn you endless compliments!

3. Half-and-Half! Can’t decide between red and pink? Por qué no los dos? This Wdirara color-block shirt will capture your heart!

4. Lounge Love! You don’t have to save the Valentine’s Day spirit solely for public outings. Grab yourself a pair of these Covs smiley face slippers for some cozy cuteness at home!

5. It’s in the Bag! Even with a neutral or all-black outfit, you can make your look pop with the Sakura Pink shade of this iconic lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag!

6. Softer Than Soft! This plaid TZ Promise scarf delivers the cashmere feel without the cashmere price. A perfect pick for winter and early spring!

7. It’s So Preppy in Here! You could even make Blair Waldorf jealous in this Urban Revivo pearl-button cardigan. So city-chic!

8. Celeb Style! Hailey Bieber inspired Us recently to find these Oneeno red loafers on Amazon. Wear them casually or dress them up!

9. Pleats, Please! Going to a wedding or another fancy event? Fit the dress code and rock the photo booth in the fuchsia colorway of this Abercrombie & Fitch Giselle dress!

10. Stylish Strawberries! This adorable Floerns sweater vest features a strawberry print for a look that fits Valentine’s Day but isn’t confined to the holiday!

Related: Spice Up Your Valentine's Day Style in J. Lo's Lace Lingerie Look From Intimissi Love is in the air, because Valentine’s Day is just weeks away! Whether you’re single, in a situationship or in a serious relationship, this holiday is about embracing love in its many forms. We’re firm believers that you deserve to treat yourself to all the indulgences associated with VDay, from chocolate and roses to jewelry […]

11. Puffer Lover! For a different take on a vest, you can layer this bright pink Grey Lab puffer vest from Express over any casual outfit!

12. Casual Essentials! With over 1,000 reviews on Zappos alone, these ever-popular Hey Dude Wendy shoes are going to be your new go-tos — currently on sale!

13. Pencil Pants! Adorned with bows and a flattering fit, these red-hot Grace Karin pants are a beautiful blend of elegant, professional and chic!

14. Two Pieces Are Better Than One! This two-piece Pink Queen loungewear set is what dreams are made of. It comes in two shades of pink to suit different tastes!

15. Deal Alert! This is your chance to grab a 100% cashmere beanie on sale for $30 off at J.Crew! Go, go!

16. Tie-Dye Time! If you love love, then let’s get this Vvnty tie-dye heart tee in your Amazon cart ASAP!

17. Sleeping in Style! Available in pink, red and a ton of other colors, these silky Ekouaer pajamas will have you feeling all kinds of cute, even when you’re snoozing!

18. Puff-Sleeve Perfection! If you’re okay with a little bit of a splurge, you’ll fall quickly for this bestselling, cherry-red Marella Linen Dress from Reformation!

19. Best Jumpsuit! The slouchy fit of this oversized Automet jumpsuit is everything we’ve ever wanted and more. Layer it over any kind of top!

20. Date Night! Special plans with a special someone? Make sure you have this Avidlove chemise at the ready!

21. Last but Not Least! You get a little bit of a retro feel — as well as both pink and red — with this Ecowish floral sweater!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us