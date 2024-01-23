Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Love is in the air, because Valentine’s Day is just weeks away! Whether you’re single, in a situationship or in a serious relationship, this holiday is about embracing love in its many forms. We’re firm believers that you deserve to treat yourself to all the indulgences associated with VDay, from chocolate and roses to jewelry and lingerie. And if you want to take a page out of a celebrity playbook, then turn to Jennifer Lopez for the ultimate inspiration!

Not only has J. Lo been the star of many rom-coms herself (The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, and Marry Me, to name a few), but she’s also living a real-life fairytale with her hubby Ben Affleck. And to cement her status as the unofficial ambassador of Valentine’s Day, she just posted on Instagram in a red-hot lingerie look. Cupid’s been real quiet ever since this pic went live!

If you want to recreate this fire Valentine’s Day look, then shop this exact set from Intimissi below!

Lace Balconette Bra

Featuring romantic ruffles and a geometric design, this balconette bra is anything but basic! The underwire lifts your chest and supports your bust, while adjustable straps allow for a flexible fit. Made with comfortable stretch lace, this lightly padded bra is soft and sultry at the same time. Best of both worlds! Available in sizes 32 to 44, this bra accommodates women with a wide range of cup sizes. Paint the town red in this gorgeous bra!

$69.00 See It!

Silk Kimono

A silk kimono is like an elevated bath robe — comfy-chic and secretly sexy! Drape this layering piece over your lingerie for some subtle seduction. Designed with an inside lace-up detail and a belt with two loops, this kimono can be worn open or closed. This luxuriously soft style will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

$179.00 See It!

Low-Rise Lace Panties

Leave little to the imagination with these sheer lace panties! Complete with a cotton gusset for extra comfort, these low-rise undies are just the right amount of cheeky coverage behind. Just like the matching bra, these panties feature stretch lace in a geometric design. Get red-y for Valentine’s Day with this red underwear!

$15.00 See It!

