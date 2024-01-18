Your account
13 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

By
Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Getty Images

Finding Valentine’s Day gifts for the man in your life can pose a bit of a challenge. For many of Us, these gents tend to be laid-back and swear they never want anything when V-Day rolls around. Thankfully, we’ve been there before and have spent tons of time researching the best gifts to make fathers, friends, husbands and even grandpas smile.

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gifts for a lucky guy, start with their hobbies. Is he obsessed with a sports team or a movie franchise? Snag tickets to the next game or find a unique way to celebrate their favorite characters. Does he spend hours on a gaming system? There are so many fun ways to acknowledge his interests. No matter what he’s into, there’s a great Valentine’s Day gift which will bring him joy on February 14. Read ahead for 13 thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts for him!

Best Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

1. Best Sporty Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Mini Basketball Hoop

Basketball hoop
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Fun
  • Athletic
  • Thoughtful

Pros:

  • Compact
  • Durable
  • Easily assembled

Cons: 

  • Some customer reviews noted a tangled net upon delivery

He shoots, he scores! If the big guy in your life is a fan of basketball, he’ll love this mini hoop.

See it!

2. Best Creative Valentine’s Day Gift for Him: Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Camera

Camera Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Target

Our Top Highlights:

  • Creative
  • Built-in selfie mirror
  • Portable

Pros:

  • High-quality prints
  • Lightweight

Cons:

  • Very delicate

Does your Valentine make magic when they’re behind a camera? They won’t be able to thank you enough for this trendy portable one! Plus, it comes with a fun selfie mirror so you two can take tons of pics together.

See it!

3. Best Niche Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Bey-Bey Cigar Humidor

cigar valentine's day gifts for him
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights:

  • Luxe
  • Portable
  • Long-lasting

Pros:

  • Monitors internal conditions to ensure cigar quality
  • Thoughtful
  • Compact

Cons:

  • Not enough reviews

This one’s for the guy with the niche cigar-smoking hobby! Ensure his favorite stogies maintain their moisture level with this sleek and sophisticated humidor.

See it!

#. Best Relaxing Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Theragun Mini Massager

Massager Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Delivers deep tissue massages
  • Portable

Pros:

  • Travel-friendly
  • Customizable speed ranges
  • Can target most sources of muscle pain and discomfort

Cons:

  • The carrying case doesn’t fit two additional attachments

This gift is a hit for most men. Whether he hits the gym often or works a job which requires manual labor, he’ll be thrilled to come home to this portable deep tissue massager.

See it!

5. Best Gamer Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Gamer T-Shirt

Valentine's Day Gifts for him T Shirt
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Funny
  • Comfy

Pros:

  • Thoughtful
  • Nice fabric

Cons:

  • Customer reviews note issues with sizing

Get ready to make him smile. This funny T-shirt will make the gamer in your life happily take a few minutes away from his favorite system.

See it!

6. Best Personalized Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Personalized Controller Stand

Customized Controller Stand Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Etsy

Our Top Highlights:

  • Customized
  • Great shipping
  • Compatible with different systems

Pros:

  • Fast shipping
  • Responsive seller

Cons:

  • Customer review noted a sizing issue with the headset and remote

Speaking of gamers, your date will swoon over this personalized gift. He won’t hesitate to show it off the next time someone asks for his gamer tag.

See it!

7. Best Scented Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: YSL L’Homme

YSL Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights:

  • Two-piece set
  • Long-lasting fragrance

Pros:

  • Timeless scent
  • Comes with full-size and travel-size fragrance

Cons:

  • Not enough reviews

You’ll be able to smell him before you see him once he unwraps this scented gift. It features a combination of woody and spicy notes he’s bound to love.

See it!

8. Best Classic Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Movado Calendoplan Watch

Movado Calendoplan Leather Watch Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights:

  • Timeless
  • Unique sapphire crystal face

Pros:

  • Classic timepiece perfect for beginner and moderate watch collectors
  • Unique cognac and sapphire blue combo

Cons:

  • Customer review noted issues with face color

Ensure your valentine is always dressed to impress with this sophisticated timepiece. Don’t be surprised if he never takes it off!

9. Best NA Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Good Drinks

Good Drinks NA Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Creative, non-alcoholic drink recipes
  • Affordable
  • Available in hardcover or Kindle

Pros

  • Tasty recipes
  • Easily sourced ingredients

Cons:

  • Most recipes are created in batches for larger groups

Whether your date has decided to extend Dry January or prefers mocktails, this book will come in handy. It features unique recipes he’ll be excited to recreate!

See it!

10. Best Boozy Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Liquid Intelligence

Liquid Intelligence Valentine's Day Gift for Him
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Shares a unique perspective on cocktails
  • Tasty recipes

Pros: 

  • Investigates temperature, carbonation, sugar concentration and acidity to enhance classic cocktails
  • Features over 120 recipes
  • Helpful tips on creating drinks by the pitcher, making homemade sodas and creating a specialized bar at home

Cons:

  • Provides a more thorough examination than just pictures and recipes

Cheers! This gift is perfect for the aspiring mixologist in your life. This top-rated book examines cocktail making through a unique perspective that will leave your Valentine inspired to get started.

See it!

11. Best Funny Valentine’s Day Gift for Him: Cheesy Card

Cheesy Valentine's Day Card Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Etsy

Our Top Highlights:

  • Unique
  • Funny
  • Affordable

Pros:

  • Fast shipping
  • Reliable seller
  • Thoughtful

Cons:

  • Not enough reviews

Treat your Valentine to the gift of laughter. They can’t help but smile after taking a peek at this cheesy Valentine’s Day card!

See it!

12. Best Pet-Related Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Customized Animal Socks

Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Etsy

Our Top Highlights:

  • Creative
  • Cozy
  • Affordable

Pros:

  • Thoughtful
  • Comfy

Cons:

  • Not enough reviews

Is your S.O. obsessed with their fur baby? Get ready to be called the best Valentine ever when you surprise him with these socks.

See it!

13. Best Bonding Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: LEGO Mandalorian Helmet

Lego Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Interactive
  • Encourages bonding

Pros:

  • Fun keepsake for Star Wars enthusiasts
  • Easy assembly

Cons:

  • Customer reviews note the finished product is smaller than expected

May the force be with you! If your partner is a lover of all things Star Wars, they’ll want to assemble this mask ASAP!

See it!

