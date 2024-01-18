Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Finding Valentine’s Day gifts for the man in your life can pose a bit of a challenge. For many of Us, these gents tend to be laid-back and swear they never want anything when V-Day rolls around. Thankfully, we’ve been there before and have spent tons of time researching the best gifts to make fathers, friends, husbands and even grandpas smile.
If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gifts for a lucky guy, start with their hobbies. Is he obsessed with a sports team or a movie franchise? Snag tickets to the next game or find a unique way to celebrate their favorite characters. Does he spend hours on a gaming system? There are so many fun ways to acknowledge his interests. No matter what he’s into, there’s a great Valentine’s Day gift which will bring him joy on February 14. Read ahead for 13 thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts for him!
Best Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him
1. Best Sporty Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Mini Basketball Hoop
Our Top Highlights:
- Fun
- Athletic
- Thoughtful
Pros:
- Compact
- Durable
- Easily assembled
Cons:
- Some customer reviews noted a tangled net upon delivery
He shoots, he scores! If the big guy in your life is a fan of basketball, he’ll love this mini hoop.
2. Best Creative Valentine’s Day Gift for Him: Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Camera
Our Top Highlights:
- Creative
- Built-in selfie mirror
- Portable
Pros:
- High-quality prints
- Lightweight
Cons:
- Very delicate
Does your Valentine make magic when they’re behind a camera? They won’t be able to thank you enough for this trendy portable one! Plus, it comes with a fun selfie mirror so you two can take tons of pics together.
3. Best Niche Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Bey-Bey Cigar Humidor
Our Top Highlights:
- Luxe
- Portable
- Long-lasting
Pros:
- Monitors internal conditions to ensure cigar quality
- Thoughtful
- Compact
Cons:
- Not enough reviews
This one’s for the guy with the niche cigar-smoking hobby! Ensure his favorite stogies maintain their moisture level with this sleek and sophisticated humidor.
#. Best Relaxing Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Theragun Mini Massager
Our Top Highlights:
- Delivers deep tissue massages
- Portable
Pros:
- Travel-friendly
- Customizable speed ranges
- Can target most sources of muscle pain and discomfort
Cons:
- The carrying case doesn’t fit two additional attachments
This gift is a hit for most men. Whether he hits the gym often or works a job which requires manual labor, he’ll be thrilled to come home to this portable deep tissue massager.
5. Best Gamer Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Gamer T-Shirt
Our Top Highlights:
- Funny
- Comfy
Pros:
- Thoughtful
- Nice fabric
Cons:
- Customer reviews note issues with sizing
Get ready to make him smile. This funny T-shirt will make the gamer in your life happily take a few minutes away from his favorite system.
6. Best Personalized Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Personalized Controller Stand
Our Top Highlights:
- Customized
- Great shipping
- Compatible with different systems
Pros:
- Fast shipping
- Responsive seller
Cons:
- Customer review noted a sizing issue with the headset and remote
Speaking of gamers, your date will swoon over this personalized gift. He won’t hesitate to show it off the next time someone asks for his gamer tag.
7. Best Scented Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: YSL L’Homme
Our Top Highlights:
- Two-piece set
- Long-lasting fragrance
Pros:
- Timeless scent
- Comes with full-size and travel-size fragrance
Cons:
- Not enough reviews
You’ll be able to smell him before you see him once he unwraps this scented gift. It features a combination of woody and spicy notes he’s bound to love.
8. Best Classic Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Movado Calendoplan Watch
Our Top Highlights:
- Timeless
- Unique sapphire crystal face
Pros:
- Classic timepiece perfect for beginner and moderate watch collectors
- Unique cognac and sapphire blue combo
Cons:
- Customer review noted issues with face color
Ensure your valentine is always dressed to impress with this sophisticated timepiece. Don’t be surprised if he never takes it off!
9. Best NA Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Good Drinks
Our Top Highlights:
- Creative, non-alcoholic drink recipes
- Affordable
- Available in hardcover or Kindle
Pros
- Tasty recipes
- Easily sourced ingredients
Cons:
- Most recipes are created in batches for larger groups
Whether your date has decided to extend Dry January or prefers mocktails, this book will come in handy. It features unique recipes he’ll be excited to recreate!
10. Best Boozy Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Liquid Intelligence
Our Top Highlights:
- Shares a unique perspective on cocktails
- Tasty recipes
Pros:
- Investigates temperature, carbonation, sugar concentration and acidity to enhance classic cocktails
- Features over 120 recipes
- Helpful tips on creating drinks by the pitcher, making homemade sodas and creating a specialized bar at home
Cons:
- Provides a more thorough examination than just pictures and recipes
Cheers! This gift is perfect for the aspiring mixologist in your life. This top-rated book examines cocktail making through a unique perspective that will leave your Valentine inspired to get started.
11. Best Funny Valentine’s Day Gift for Him: Cheesy Card
Our Top Highlights:
- Unique
- Funny
- Affordable
Pros:
- Fast shipping
- Reliable seller
- Thoughtful
Cons:
- Not enough reviews
Treat your Valentine to the gift of laughter. They can’t help but smile after taking a peek at this cheesy Valentine’s Day card!
12. Best Pet-Related Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Customized Animal Socks
Our Top Highlights:
- Creative
- Cozy
- Affordable
Pros:
- Thoughtful
- Comfy
Cons:
- Not enough reviews
Is your S.O. obsessed with their fur baby? Get ready to be called the best Valentine ever when you surprise him with these socks.
13. Best Bonding Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: LEGO Mandalorian Helmet
Our Top Highlights:
- Interactive
- Encourages bonding
Pros:
- Fun keepsake for Star Wars enthusiasts
- Easy assembly
Cons:
- Customer reviews note the finished product is smaller than expected
May the force be with you! If your partner is a lover of all things Star Wars, they’ll want to assemble this mask ASAP!