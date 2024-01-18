Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding Valentine’s Day gifts for the man in your life can pose a bit of a challenge. For many of Us, these gents tend to be laid-back and swear they never want anything when V-Day rolls around. Thankfully, we’ve been there before and have spent tons of time researching the best gifts to make fathers, friends, husbands and even grandpas smile.

Related: 10 Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her The clock is ticking, so it’s only right that you start your search for the most creative Valentine’s Day gifts for her. We’re a little less than one month out, and luckily, there’s still plenty of time to find a gift she’ll love and ensure it arrives before February 14. Whether you’re shopping for your […]

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gifts for a lucky guy, start with their hobbies. Is he obsessed with a sports team or a movie franchise? Snag tickets to the next game or find a unique way to celebrate their favorite characters. Does he spend hours on a gaming system? There are so many fun ways to acknowledge his interests. No matter what he’s into, there’s a great Valentine’s Day gift which will bring him joy on February 14. Read ahead for 13 thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts for him!

Best Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

1. Best Sporty Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Mini Basketball Hoop

Our Top Highlights:

Fun

Athletic

Thoughtful

Pros:

Compact

Durable

Easily assembled

Cons:

Some customer reviews noted a tangled net upon delivery

He shoots, he scores! If the big guy in your life is a fan of basketball, he’ll love this mini hoop.

2. Best Creative Valentine’s Day Gift for Him: Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Camera

Our Top Highlights:

Creative

Built-in selfie mirror

Portable

Pros:

High-quality prints

Lightweight

Cons:

Very delicate

Does your Valentine make magic when they’re behind a camera? They won’t be able to thank you enough for this trendy portable one! Plus, it comes with a fun selfie mirror so you two can take tons of pics together.

3. Best Niche Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Bey-Bey Cigar Humidor

Our Top Highlights:

Luxe

Portable

Long-lasting

Pros:

Monitors internal conditions to ensure cigar quality

Thoughtful

Compact

Cons:

Not enough reviews

This one’s for the guy with the niche cigar-smoking hobby! Ensure his favorite stogies maintain their moisture level with this sleek and sophisticated humidor.

#. Best Relaxing Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Theragun Mini Massager

Our Top Highlights:

Delivers deep tissue massages

Portable

Pros:

Travel-friendly

Customizable speed ranges

Can target most sources of muscle pain and discomfort

Cons:

The carrying case doesn’t fit two additional attachments

This gift is a hit for most men. Whether he hits the gym often or works a job which requires manual labor, he’ll be thrilled to come home to this portable deep tissue massager.

5. Best Gamer Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Gamer T-Shirt

Our Top Highlights:

Funny

Comfy

Pros:

Thoughtful

Nice fabric

Cons:

Customer reviews note issues with sizing

Get ready to make him smile. This funny T-shirt will make the gamer in your life happily take a few minutes away from his favorite system.

6. Best Personalized Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Personalized Controller Stand

Our Top Highlights:

Customized

Great shipping

Compatible with different systems

Pros:

Fast shipping

Responsive seller

Cons:

Customer review noted a sizing issue with the headset and remote

Speaking of gamers, your date will swoon over this personalized gift. He won’t hesitate to show it off the next time someone asks for his gamer tag.

7. Best Scented Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: YSL L’Homme

Our Top Highlights:

Two-piece set

Long-lasting fragrance

Pros:

Timeless scent

Comes with full-size and travel-size fragrance

Cons:

Not enough reviews

You’ll be able to smell him before you see him once he unwraps this scented gift. It features a combination of woody and spicy notes he’s bound to love.

8. Best Classic Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Movado Calendoplan Watch

Our Top Highlights:

Timeless

Unique sapphire crystal face

Pros:

Classic timepiece perfect for beginner and moderate watch collectors

Unique cognac and sapphire blue combo

Cons:

Customer review noted issues with face color

Ensure your valentine is always dressed to impress with this sophisticated timepiece. Don’t be surprised if he never takes it off!

9. Best NA Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Good Drinks

Our Top Highlights:

Creative, non-alcoholic drink recipes

Affordable

Available in hardcover or Kindle

Pros

Tasty recipes

Easily sourced ingredients

Cons:

Most recipes are created in batches for larger groups

Whether your date has decided to extend Dry January or prefers mocktails, this book will come in handy. It features unique recipes he’ll be excited to recreate!

10. Best Boozy Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Liquid Intelligence

Our Top Highlights:

Shares a unique perspective on cocktails

Tasty recipes

Pros:

Investigates temperature, carbonation, sugar concentration and acidity to enhance classic cocktails

Features over 120 recipes

Helpful tips on creating drinks by the pitcher, making homemade sodas and creating a specialized bar at home

Cons:

Provides a more thorough examination than just pictures and recipes

Cheers! This gift is perfect for the aspiring mixologist in your life. This top-rated book examines cocktail making through a unique perspective that will leave your Valentine inspired to get started.

11. Best Funny Valentine’s Day Gift for Him: Cheesy Card

Our Top Highlights:

Unique

Funny

Affordable

Pros:

Fast shipping

Reliable seller

Thoughtful

Cons:

Not enough reviews

Treat your Valentine to the gift of laughter. They can’t help but smile after taking a peek at this cheesy Valentine’s Day card!

12. Best Pet-Related Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: Customized Animal Socks

Our Top Highlights:

Creative

Cozy

Affordable

Pros:

Thoughtful

Comfy

Cons:

Not enough reviews

Is your S.O. obsessed with their fur baby? Get ready to be called the best Valentine ever when you surprise him with these socks.

13. Best Bonding Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: LEGO Mandalorian Helmet

Our Top Highlights:

Interactive

Encourages bonding

Pros:

Fun keepsake for Star Wars enthusiasts

Easy assembly

Cons:

Customer reviews note the finished product is smaller than expected

May the force be with you! If your partner is a lover of all things Star Wars, they’ll want to assemble this mask ASAP!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us