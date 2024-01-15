Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The clock is ticking, so it’s only right that you start your search for the most creative Valentine’s Day gifts for her. We’re a little less than one month out, and luckily, there’s still plenty of time to find a gift she’ll love and ensure it arrives before February 14. Whether you’re shopping for your bestie, your mom, your wife or your sister, there are so many fun and creative gifts to impress the women in your life.
From romantic gestures to interactive gifts you can bond over, there’s nothing too big or small to show just how much you value your Valentine. The options are endless — just consider the personality type of the recipient. For example, sporty sneakers are ideal option for the athleisure girlie in your life — or perhaps your loved one is in here Swiftie era. She won’t be able to stop smiling after receiving a Taylor Swift-inspired greeting card. But that’s just the beginning — read ahead for 10 of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for her!
Most Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
1. Best Interactive Valentine’s Day Gift: LEGO Rose Kit
Our Top Highlights:
- Fun
- Interactive
- Thoughtful
Pros:
- Affordable
- Won’t die like real roses do
- Provides bonding time with gift-giver and recipient
Cons:
- Customer reviews mentioned missing pieces
Who doesn’t love receiving flowers on Valentine’s Day? These Legos are a fun way to bond with your Valentine and ensure that your gift won’t wilt like real roses after a few days!
2. Best Trendy Valentine’s Day Gift: Valentine’s Day Headband
Our Top Highlights:
- Stylish
- Cute accents
- Amazon bestseller
Pros:
- Looks good with all hairstyles
- Comfortable
- Color variety
Cons:
- Hair can snag on charms
Ensure your Valentine is in the mood to celebrate the big day with this adorable headband that’s all over social media. It’s super-comfy, so they won’t end up with a headache after wearing it for a few hours.
3. Best Fun Valentine’s Day Gift: The Couple’s Game
Our Top Highlights:
- Fun way to get to know your partner
- On sale
- Unique questions
Pros:
- Features interesting questions and prompts
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Some customer reviews express concerns over card quality
Get ready to make your partner smile! This game is a fun way to get to know each other on a deeper level.
4. Best Pop Culture Valentine’s Day Gift: Valentine’s Day Card
Our Top Highlights:
- Perfect for Swifties, obviously
- Thoughtful
Pros:
- A fun tribute to one of pop culture’s biggest couples of the moment
- Affordable
Cons:
- Not enough reviews
If your Valentine is a Swiftie, look no further! They will swoon over this adorable card featuring Taylor Swift, her boyfriend Travis Kelce and a few not-so-subtle Easter eggs.
5. Best Scented Valentine’s Day Gifts: Parfums de Marly Delina
Our Top Highlights:
- Long-lasting fragrance
- Elegant bottle will make a statement on vanity
- Unique scent
Pros:
- A little goes a long way
- Fragrance lasts for a long time
Cons:
- Pricey
This luxe eau de parfum is the most fabulous find for scent-obsessed loved ones. This mysterious fragrance is a mashup of floral, wood and spice notes. Chic!
6. Best Funny Valentine’s Day Gift: Custom Love Socks
Our Top Highlights:
- Thoughtful
- Funny
- Comfy
Pros:
- Unique
- Great shipping time
Cons:
- Customer review noted an issue with the socks upon arrival, however, the seller worked to resolve the issue quickly
Get ready to make your loved ones LOL! These comfy socks are a hit, especially if you use a silly selfie.
7. Best Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts: Date Ideas
Our Top Highlights:
- Fun
- Unique date experiences
Pros:
- Takes the hassle out of selecting dates
- Creative way to stay busy with your partner
- Breaks down date ideas by price and location
Cons:
- Scratch off area is large, leading to messy clean-up
This gift is ideal for the lover with an indecisive partner. Get ready to simplify the date-night process courtesy of these scratch-offs with unique date ideas.
8. Best Glamorous Valentine’s Day Gift: Kurt Geiger Shoreditch WOC
Our Top Highlights:
- Luxurious
- Trendy
Pros:
- Easily accessible
- Popular brand
Cons:
- Customer reviews noted missing stones
Is your date getting glammed up for Valentine’s Day? This trendy bag is the perfect accessory to elevate their date-night ensembles. Plus, the brand is Kylie Jenner-approved!
9. Best Sporty Valentine’s Day Gifts: COACH Lowline Heart Sneaker
Our Top Highlights:
- Festive
- Trendy
Pros:
- Cute
- Comfy
Cons:
- Some customer reviews note difficulty with sizing
Ensure your Valentine puts their best foot forward. These trendy sneakers feature the cutest heart accents!
10. Best Blingy Valentine’s Day Gift: Nardi Heart Studs
Our Top Highlights:
- Trendy
- Super versatile
- Snug fit
Pros:
- Perfect for everyday wear
- Nice size, not gaudy
Cons:
- Customer review noted the earrings were smaller than expected
Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a little bit of bling. These heart-shaped stud earrings sparkle in the light and will rake in endless compliments.