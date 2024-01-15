Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The clock is ticking, so it’s only right that you start your search for the most creative Valentine’s Day gifts for her. We’re a little less than one month out, and luckily, there’s still plenty of time to find a gift she’ll love and ensure it arrives before February 14. Whether you’re shopping for your bestie, your mom, your wife or your sister, there are so many fun and creative gifts to impress the women in your life.

Related: 18 Stylish Coats to Navigate January Weather Whether you’re embracing January with open arms or wishing it away, the month brings a mix of resolutions and chilly weather. However, your wardrobe doesn’t have to mirror your sentiments. Personally, I opt for loungewear during the bone-chilling months, essentially hibernating until mid-March and only making occasional forays outdoors. When I do venture out, my […]

From romantic gestures to interactive gifts you can bond over, there’s nothing too big or small to show just how much you value your Valentine. The options are endless — just consider the personality type of the recipient. For example, sporty sneakers are ideal option for the athleisure girlie in your life — or perhaps your loved one is in here Swiftie era. She won’t be able to stop smiling after receiving a Taylor Swift-inspired greeting card. But that’s just the beginning — read ahead for 10 of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for her!

Most Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

1. Best Interactive Valentine’s Day Gift: LEGO Rose Kit

Our Top Highlights:

Fun

Interactive

Thoughtful

Pros:

Affordable

Won’t die like real roses do

Provides bonding time with gift-giver and recipient

Cons:

Customer reviews mentioned missing pieces

Who doesn’t love receiving flowers on Valentine’s Day? These Legos are a fun way to bond with your Valentine and ensure that your gift won’t wilt like real roses after a few days!

2. Best Trendy Valentine’s Day Gift: Valentine’s Day Headband

Our Top Highlights:

Stylish

Cute accents

Amazon bestseller

Pros:

Looks good with all hairstyles

Comfortable

Color variety

Cons:

Hair can snag on charms

Ensure your Valentine is in the mood to celebrate the big day with this adorable headband that’s all over social media. It’s super-comfy, so they won’t end up with a headache after wearing it for a few hours.

3. Best Fun Valentine’s Day Gift: The Couple’s Game

Our Top Highlights:

Fun way to get to know your partner

On sale

Unique questions

Pros:

Features interesting questions and prompts

Easy to use

Cons:

Some customer reviews express concerns over card quality

Get ready to make your partner smile! This game is a fun way to get to know each other on a deeper level.

4. Best Pop Culture Valentine’s Day Gift: Valentine’s Day Card

Our Top Highlights:

Perfect for Swifties, obviously

Thoughtful

Pros:

A fun tribute to one of pop culture’s biggest couples of the moment

Affordable

Cons:

Not enough reviews

If your Valentine is a Swiftie, look no further! They will swoon over this adorable card featuring Taylor Swift, her boyfriend Travis Kelce and a few not-so-subtle Easter eggs.

5. Best Scented Valentine’s Day Gifts: Parfums de Marly Delina

Our Top Highlights:

Long-lasting fragrance

Elegant bottle will make a statement on vanity

Unique scent

Pros:

A little goes a long way

Fragrance lasts for a long time

Cons:

Pricey

This luxe eau de parfum is the most fabulous find for scent-obsessed loved ones. This mysterious fragrance is a mashup of floral, wood and spice notes. Chic!

6. Best Funny Valentine’s Day Gift: Custom Love Socks

Our Top Highlights:

Thoughtful

Funny

Comfy

Pros:

Unique

Great shipping time

Cons:

Customer review noted an issue with the socks upon arrival, however, the seller worked to resolve the issue quickly

Get ready to make your loved ones LOL! These comfy socks are a hit, especially if you use a silly selfie.

7. Best Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts: Date Ideas

Our Top Highlights:

Fun

Unique date experiences

Pros:

Takes the hassle out of selecting dates

Creative way to stay busy with your partner

Breaks down date ideas by price and location

Cons:

Scratch off area is large, leading to messy clean-up

This gift is ideal for the lover with an indecisive partner. Get ready to simplify the date-night process courtesy of these scratch-offs with unique date ideas.

8. Best Glamorous Valentine’s Day Gift: Kurt Geiger Shoreditch WOC

Our Top Highlights:

Luxurious

Trendy

Pros:

Easily accessible

Popular brand

Cons:

Customer reviews noted missing stones

Is your date getting glammed up for Valentine’s Day? This trendy bag is the perfect accessory to elevate their date-night ensembles. Plus, the brand is Kylie Jenner-approved!

9. Best Sporty Valentine’s Day Gifts: COACH Lowline Heart Sneaker

Our Top Highlights:

Festive

Trendy

Pros:

Cute

Comfy

Cons:

Some customer reviews note difficulty with sizing

Ensure your Valentine puts their best foot forward. These trendy sneakers feature the cutest heart accents!

10. Best Blingy Valentine’s Day Gift: Nardi Heart Studs

Our Top Highlights:

Trendy

Super versatile

Snug fit

Pros:

Perfect for everyday wear

Nice size, not gaudy

Cons:

Customer review noted the earrings were smaller than expected

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a little bit of bling. These heart-shaped stud earrings sparkle in the light and will rake in endless compliments.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us