Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

10 Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

By
Woman forming a heart with hands against flower bouquet. Heart made with hands. Receiving flower bouquet delivery on Valentine’s day. Online dating concept. Long distance relationship. Dating anniversary.
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The clock is ticking, so it’s only right that you start your search for the most creative Valentine’s Day gifts for her. We’re a little less than one month out, and luckily, there’s still plenty of time to find a gift she’ll love and ensure it arrives before February 14. Whether you’re shopping for your bestie, your mom, your wife or your sister, there are so many fun and creative gifts to impress the women in your life.

Related: 18 Stylish Coats to Navigate January Weather

From romantic gestures to interactive gifts you can bond over, there’s nothing too big or small to show just how much you value your Valentine. The options are endless — just consider the personality type of the recipient. For example, sporty sneakers are ideal option for the athleisure girlie in your life — or perhaps your loved one is in here Swiftie era. She won’t be able to stop smiling after receiving a Taylor Swift-inspired greeting card. But that’s just the beginning — read ahead for 10 of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for her!

Most Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

1. Best Interactive Valentine’s Day Gift: LEGO Rose Kit

 

Lego Rose Valentine's Day Gift for Her
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Fun
  • Interactive
  • Thoughtful

Pros:

  • Affordable
  • Won’t die like real roses do
  • Provides bonding time with gift-giver and recipient

Cons:

  • Customer reviews mentioned missing pieces

Who doesn’t love receiving flowers on Valentine’s Day? These Legos are a fun way to bond with your Valentine and ensure that your gift won’t wilt like real roses after a few days!

See it!

2. Best Trendy Valentine’s Day Gift: Valentine’s Day Headband

Headband Valentine's Day Gift for Her
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Stylish
  • Cute accents
  • Amazon bestseller

Pros: 

  • Looks good with all hairstyles
  • Comfortable
  • Color variety

Cons:

  • Hair can snag on charms

Ensure your Valentine is in the mood to celebrate the big day with this adorable headband that’s all over social media. It’s super-comfy, so they won’t end up with a headache after wearing it for a few hours.

See it!

3. Best Fun Valentine’s Day Gift: The Couple’s Game

 

The Couples Game Fun Valentine's Day Gifts for Her
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Fun way to get to know your partner
  • On sale
  • Unique questions

Pros:

  • Features interesting questions and prompts
  • Easy to use

Cons:

  • Some customer reviews express concerns over card quality

Get ready to make your partner smile! This game is a fun way to get to know each other on a deeper level.

See it!

4. Best Pop Culture Valentine’s Day Gift: Valentine’s Day Card

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Best Valentine's Day gift for Her Valentine's Day Card
Etsy

Our Top Highlights:

  • Perfect for Swifties, obviously
  • Thoughtful

Pros:

  • A fun tribute to one of pop culture’s biggest couples of the moment
  • Affordable

Cons:

  • Not enough reviews

If your Valentine is a Swiftie, look no further! They will swoon over this adorable card featuring Taylor Swift, her boyfriend Travis Kelce and a few not-so-subtle Easter eggs.

See it!

5. Best Scented Valentine’s Day Gifts: Parfums de Marly Delina

Perfume
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights:

  • Long-lasting fragrance
  • Elegant bottle will make a statement on vanity
  • Unique scent

Pros:

  • A little goes a long way
  • Fragrance lasts for a long time

Cons: 

  • Pricey

This luxe eau de parfum is the most fabulous find for scent-obsessed loved ones. This mysterious fragrance is a mashup of floral, wood and spice notes. Chic!

See it!

6. Best Funny Valentine’s Day Gift: Custom Love Socks

Love Socks Valentine's Day Gifts for Her
Etsy

Our Top Highlights:

  • Thoughtful
  • Funny
  • Comfy

Pros:

  • Unique
  • Great shipping time

Cons:

  • Customer review noted an issue with the socks upon arrival, however, the seller worked to resolve the issue quickly

Get ready to make your loved ones LOL! These comfy socks are a hit, especially if you use a silly selfie.

See it!

7. Best Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts: Date Ideas

It's A Date Scratch Off Date Ideas Valentine's Day Gifts for Her
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Fun
  • Unique date experiences

Pros:

  • Takes the hassle out of selecting dates
  • Creative way to stay busy with your partner
  • Breaks down date ideas by price and location

Cons:

  • Scratch off area is large, leading to messy clean-up

This gift is ideal for the lover with an indecisive partner. Get ready to simplify the date-night process courtesy of these scratch-offs with unique date ideas.

See it!

8. Best Glamorous Valentine’s Day Gift: Kurt Geiger Shoreditch WOC

Kurt Geiger Shoreditch Bow Convertible Wallet on a Chain Valentine's Day Gifts for Her
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights:

  • Luxurious
  • Trendy

Pros:

  • Easily accessible
  • Popular brand

Cons:

  • Customer reviews noted missing stones

Is your date getting glammed up for Valentine’s Day? This trendy bag is the perfect accessory to elevate their date-night ensembles. Plus, the brand is Kylie Jenner-approved!

See it!

9. Best Sporty Valentine’s Day Gifts: COACH Lowline Heart Sneaker

Coach Lowline Heart Sneaker Valentine's Day Gifts for Her
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights:

  • Festive
  • Trendy

Pros:

  • Cute
  • Comfy

Cons:

  • Some customer reviews note difficulty with sizing

Ensure your Valentine puts their best foot forward. These trendy sneakers feature the cutest heart accents!

See it!

10. Best Blingy Valentine’s Day Gift: Nardi Heart Studs

Heart earrings
Nordstrom

 

Our Top Highlights:

  • Trendy
  • Super versatile
  • Snug fit

Pros:

  • Perfect for everyday wear
  • Nice size, not gaudy

Cons:

  • Customer review noted the earrings were smaller than expected

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a little bit of bling. These heart-shaped stud earrings sparkle in the light and will rake in endless compliments.

See it!

Related: 7 Valentine's Day Gifts — As Inspired by Celebs' Favorite Products

Teeth picture

Deal of the Day

Smiles All Around! Get 35% Off the Cavity-Busting Toothbrush Dentists Love View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!