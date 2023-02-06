Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time is running out to order a Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other — but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab something special. There are still plenty of options out there that they’ll adore. How do we know? Because even A-listers love them!

Shop seven product picks loved by various celebrities below, all of which could make for amazing Valentine’s Day gifts. Remember, order quickly so you’re ready for the 14th!

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

This body cream smells like paradise and might already be on your partner’s wish list. It’s a favorite among many celebrities, including Selena Gomez, who showcased it in a video of her nighttime routine last year!

$48.00 See it!

Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle

One of the most iconic candles out there, Jennifer Lopez recently revealed to Vogue that she brings one everywhere she goes and that she likes to light one to “set the stage” for her skincare and makeup routine!

$82.00 See it!

BOSS Hugo Boss Dynamic Boxer Brief

One for the guys! In 2018, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal revealed the 10 things he can’t live without to GQ, naming a pair of clean underwear as his final pick. He specifically held up a pair of green Hugo Boss underwear and described numerous reasons why he liked the brand!

$37.00 See it!

True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil

As the face of the brand, it’s no surprise to learn that Brooke Shields loves this facial oil. She even described the scent as “heavenly” in a video for Harper’s Bazaar. Such a nice gift that your partner might not usually splurge on!

$110.00 See it!

Codenames

If you and your significant other love a game night, buying a copy of Codenames is a must. Andrew Garfield has been a huge fan for years, calling it a “really fun, fun time” in a video for GQ!

Was $20 On Sale: $13 You Save 35% See it!

Jennifer Fisher Samira 10K Gold-Plated Mini Hoop Earrings

Hailey Bieber has been spotted rocking numerous pairs of Jennifer Fisher earrings, including these golden mini hoops. A timeless gift for a jewelry lover!

$290.00 See it!

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream

This cream has been behind the glowing skin of countless celebrities on red carpets, but it’s most recently been gaining more and more fans thanks to TikTok breakout star Alix Earle, who rated it a “12 out of 10”!

$100.00 See it!

