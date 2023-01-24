Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Valentine’s Day is on the horizon — but what if you don’t have a gift idea just yet? You want something special, something thoughtful — something that will make your relationship stronger than ever. If this is your first Valentine’s Day together, it would be especially fantastic to grab a gift that helps you get to know each other better!

Below, we’ve listed out 15 of our favorite relationship-strengthening Valentine’s Day gift finds below, including conversation decks, fun games and activities that might just make your heart skip a beat. Prices start under $20!

We’re Not Really Strangers Couples Edition

This conversation deck, made exclusively for couples, was the first thing that came to mind when we were curating this list. It features 150 connection-deepening cards with three levels and some wildcards thrown in!

Pros:

A number one bestseller

For both new and long-term relationships

Available at: Amazon

All Natural Shop Date Night Ideas

Need some date ideas? Let these scratch-off cards handle it. They’re categorized so you’ll know the type of vibe to expect, but finding out each date together will still be a fun surprise!

Pros:

Color-coded cards reveal the best time of day for each date

Comes with scratchers and an explanatory categories card

Available at: Amazon

The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition

If you’re a sentimental person, you’ll love having this gift to work on together. This book features fun date challenges, and once you try one, you can write about your experience and even paste in photos!

Pros:

50 unique date ideas

Each challenge shows you time and budget before you reveal it

Available at: Amazon

Toilet Tag

If you and your partner have a fun-loving relationship, this Toilet Tag conversation starter will be a hit! Leave it in the bathroom and fill out a section while you’re in there, taking turns and seeing each other’s answers. You might even be prompted to send an audio text!

Pros:

Funny, but will also bring you closer

Very original

Available at: Amazon

Capsule DIY Messages in a Bottle

So romantic! This set comes with a glass bottle, 100 pieces of blank paper and metal rings to wrap them in after you’ve written your love notes. Pop each one into a colorful capsule and fill up the bottle. We love the idea of grabbing two and creating capsule love notes for each other!

Pros:

An ongoing activity

Cute design you’ll want to display

Available at: Amazon

Loopy Adult Game for Couples

A mix of sweet and spicy, this two-player game will help you learn about each other through thoughtful questions, creative tasks and physical touches. It even comes with a satin blindfold!

Pros:

150 playing cards

Thousands of positive reviews

Available at: Amazon

Carpool Chaos

Going on a long road trip together? Make the hours fly by with the action-packed cards in this set. You’ll play games, improve your communication and play out fun hypotheticals together!

Pros:

Can be played in a group too

160 cards

Available at: Amazon

C + C Fur Paare One Year of Love

Why celebrate your love on just one day when you can do so every week of the year? This gift contains conversation starters, date night ideas, couple games and more, plus a check-off calendar to make sure you’re doing something special together every single week!

Pros:

Most activities require no preparation and take under an hour

Can start any time of the year, not just January

Available at: Amazon

EA Games Unravel 2

If either of you has a Nintendo Switch and you enjoy playing video games, we love the idea of a co-op game. Unravel 2 is visually stunning and emotionally inspiring. Play together to solve challenges and adventure through the beautiful landscapes!

Pros:

Currently on sale

Can also be played single player

Available at: Amazon

BestSelf Date Deck

This is another fantastic set of prompt cards designed to “unlock connection, companionship and meaningful discussions.” You could even turn it into a game!

Pros:

Pocket-sized and easily portable

Beautiful designs

Available at: Amazon

Life Sutra Couple Reconnect Game

This one is for couples who have been together 10 years or longer and feel like their romantic spark may have faded with time. Light it back up with conversations and activities designed by a psychologist!

Pros:

Can categorize cards by to-do, done, favorite and skipped

The company donates to Feeding America with every purchase

Available at: Amazon

Dianelhall Love Coupons

These pretty “coupons” or “vouchers” are fun because they can be personalized, which will help you learn more about what your partner loves. Trips, massages, movie nights, special requests — so much fun to come!

Pros:

Quality cardstock

Includes four blanks

Available at: Amazon

Why I Love You… by Malou Thomason

If you have trouble expressing your feelings through words, this structured book lets you declare your thoughts and love through words, or even drawings, photos and mementos!

Pros:

Questions, graphics and suggestions will help you organize your thoughts

Will help your partner learn more about you

Available at: Amazon

SUSSED Wacky Conversation Starters

This light-hearted, fun take on a “Would you rather?” game could actually lead to a lot of personal revelations, even when the questions are silly or unrealistic. This one makes for a great party game too!

Pros:

Over 200 questions and 600 answers

Takes just 15 minutes

Available at: Amazon

Artagia Talk, Flirt, Dare

This Talk, Flirt, Dare game is a fun and exciting way to increase intimacy. We love the specificity and creativity of the cards in each category!

Pros:

No complicated rules

Thousands of positive reviews

Available at: Amazon

