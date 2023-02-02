15 LOL-Worthy Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
One of the biggest priorities people have when it comes to dating is finding a partner who can make them laugh. The best relationships are filled with giggles and heavily sprinkled with light-hearted, silly moments.
Valentine’s Day is a wonderful holiday for celebrating your relationship, but it doesn’t have to be all flowers, chocolates and jewelry. You might want to grab something LOL-worthy too. Shop our favorite funny Valentine’s Day gift ideas for 2023 under $35 below. A couple are even under $10!
Gr8am Text Revealing Mug
This mug starts off sweet, but gets a little spicy. The black text only appears when it’s filled with hot liquid!
JLDesignMediaLLC Cupid Butts Jelly Disks
Instead of grabbing some candy off the grocery store shelf, check out these silly Cupid Butts. Comes with a sticker!
LeBron James Space Jam: A New Legacy Earrings
Whether they’re a fan of basketball or simply Space Jam, these Lebron James earrings are everything!
Colt & Kase Chicken Nugget Keychain
“Chicken nuggets is like my family!”
CaseTank Stuffed Animal Plush
Nothing like a little friendly (and fuzzy) competition!
Design Imports Kissing Booth Embellished Skirt Apron
This apron is actually so cute — and it’s a cheeky excuse for extra kisses!
Merrycolor The Office Throw Pillow Cover
Fans of The Office will LOL when they flip the sequins to reveal a screen cap from one of the most iconic scenes ever!
Wabi Whiffs Glitter Hearts Toilet Bombs
These smell-sealing, heart-shaped “potty bombs” are actually useful…but how funny is it that they’ll fill the toilet with (septic-safe) glitter?
Lopbraa Piranha Plants Slippers
Any Mario fan will get a kick out of this slipper set!
TDC Games Dirty Minds Card Game
This easy-to-play game will have you both cracking up. You’ll see how the most “highly suggestive clues will lead to the most innocent of answers”!
Accoutrements Sunny the Blobfish Novelty Toy
Isn’t he perfect?
What to Watch Streaming Decider Dice
If you spend more time trying to pick a show or movie together than actually watching one, this dice set will be a funny gift you’ll use all the time!
Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy
All of the flailing joy of a wacky, waving, inflatable tube guy…in mini form! It comes with a mini book explaining the origins of the cultural icon too!
Lacrima Lavender-Scented Candle
Straight to the point!
Up2OurNecksinFabric Customized Underwear
Customize, add to cart and let the laughs begin!
