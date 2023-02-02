15 LOL-Worthy Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the biggest priorities people have when it comes to dating is finding a partner who can make them laugh. The best relationships are filled with giggles and heavily sprinkled with light-hearted, silly moments.

Valentine’s Day is a wonderful holiday for celebrating your relationship, but it doesn’t have to be all flowers, chocolates and jewelry. You might want to grab something LOL-worthy too. Shop our favorite funny Valentine’s Day gift ideas for 2023 under $35 below. A couple are even under $10!

Gr8am Text Revealing Mug

This mug starts off sweet, but gets a little spicy. The black text only appears when it’s filled with hot liquid!

$14.00 See it!

JLDesignMediaLLC Cupid Butts Jelly Disks

Instead of grabbing some candy off the grocery store shelf, check out these silly Cupid Butts. Comes with a sticker!

$14.00 See it!

LeBron James Space Jam: A New Legacy Earrings

Whether they’re a fan of basketball or simply Space Jam, these Lebron James earrings are everything!

Was $52 On Sale: $20 You Save 62% See it!

Colt & Kase Chicken Nugget Keychain

“Chicken nuggets is like my family!”

Was $10 On Sale: $8 You Save 20% See it!

CaseTank Stuffed Animal Plush

Nothing like a little friendly (and fuzzy) competition!

$20.00 See it!

Design Imports Kissing Booth Embellished Skirt Apron

This apron is actually so cute — and it’s a cheeky excuse for extra kisses!

$30.00 See it!

Merrycolor The Office Throw Pillow Cover

Fans of The Office will LOL when they flip the sequins to reveal a screen cap from one of the most iconic scenes ever!

$14.00 See it!

Wabi Whiffs Glitter Hearts Toilet Bombs

These smell-sealing, heart-shaped “potty bombs” are actually useful…but how funny is it that they’ll fill the toilet with (septic-safe) glitter?

$15.00 See it!

Lopbraa Piranha Plants Slippers

Any Mario fan will get a kick out of this slipper set!

Was $39 On Sale: $34 You Save 13% See it!

TDC Games Dirty Minds Card Game

This easy-to-play game will have you both cracking up. You’ll see how the most “highly suggestive clues will lead to the most innocent of answers”!

$11.00 See it!

Accoutrements Sunny the Blobfish Novelty Toy

Isn’t he perfect?

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See it!

What to Watch Streaming Decider Dice

If you spend more time trying to pick a show or movie together than actually watching one, this dice set will be a funny gift you’ll use all the time!

$18.00 See it!

Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy

All of the flailing joy of a wacky, waving, inflatable tube guy…in mini form! It comes with a mini book explaining the origins of the cultural icon too!

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See it!

Lacrima Lavender-Scented Candle

Straight to the point!

Was $18 On Sale: $6 You Save 67% See it!

Up2OurNecksinFabric Customized Underwear

Customize, add to cart and let the laughs begin!

$24.00 See it!

