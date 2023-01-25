20 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Galentine From Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

News flash, fellas: Just like Galentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day is about showing some love for the ladies! That’s why we decided to devote an entire list of gifts for the girls. Flowers and chocolate are nice, but we prefer presents that last longer.

Treat your mom, sister, BFF or significant other to these gifts from Nordstrom! From heart-shaped jewelry to handbags, these goodies come straight from the heart. With three weeks to go until Valentine’s Day, you have more than enough time to shop for your favorite females!

1. Wake up and smell the coffee! This adorable heart-print mug is the perfect Valentine’s Day present for a coffee or tea lover — just $24!

2. Be mine! Embroidered with hearts, this stylish straw tote was made for Valentine’s Day or a summer beach day — just $136!

3. We saw Alix Earle wearing Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm, so we bought Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm. You could say we’re easily influenced — just $38!

4. This velour robe from Skims is velvety smooth. One customer even called it “the softest robe I’ve ever owned!” Kimberly Kardashian, you’ve done it again — just $128!

5. The Le Labo Santal 33 perfume is iconic. If you don’t have a signature scent yet, consider this popular fragrance — starting at just $90!

6. My mom has a tradition of sending my sister and me Valentine’s Day pajamas every year (so sweet!). And this sleepwear set from Honeydew is seriously soft — just $48!

7. Be still our heart! This red heart-shaped bag from Kate Spade is giving vintage vibes with a trendy touch — just $448!

8. Sweet dreams! Get your best beauty sleep in this silky and sultry pink chemise with lace trim — just $40!

9. Another product Alix Earle swears by (along with Amal Clooney and Khloé Kardashian)? Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream, an anti-aging moisturizer that leaves skin glowing ­— starting at just $29!

10. In the mood for some hanky panky this Valentine’s Day? Then get cheeky with this heart-print thong from Hanky Panky — just $25!

11. Covered in colorful crayon-scribbled hearts, this cosmetics pouch is such a cute way to store your makeup. Perfect for travel or on-the-go touchups — just $65!

12. When I tell you this Slip silk sleep mask has single-handedly changed my life, I’m not kidding. Get your greatest night’s sleep with this luxurious eye mask that blocks out light and prevents creasing — just $50!

13. Stop and smell the roses — literally! This Diptyque Roses candle is perfect for Valentine’s Day — starting at just $40!

14. Heart jewelry is trending for 2023, so you can wear these heart stud earrings on Valentine’s Day and beyond! They’re dainty yet dazzling — just $35!

15. Featuring subtle hearts all over, this fuzzy fleece robe is our new uniform. So cozy for this time of year — just $88!

16. Adorned with imitation pearls in the shape of hearts, this teddy tote is a feminine fashion statement. Totally trendy — just $242!

17. Okay, we know we said we’re opposed to flowers, but these magical roses from Venus ET Fleur last for an entire year — without being watered! No wonder the Kardashians and Hadids are fans. The perfect present for the girl who can’t keep plants alive (guilty) — just $299!

18. PJ Salvage makes the coziest pajamas on the blanket! And these printed jersey shorts are sealed with a kiss — just $46!

19. What’s in a name? Personalize your Valentine’s Day present with this gold initial necklace — just $58!

20. Pink and red are the unofficial colors of Valentine’s Day and also one of our favorite color combos! This polka dot scarf from Kate Spade will add some color to your wardrobe — just $98!

Looking for more Valentine’s Day gift ideas? Check out additional picks below:

