Maybe you’ve got a boo, maybe you don’t — but for Galentine’s Day, it doesn’t really matter! Galentine’s Day is arguably one of the best days of the year; you get to spend a day appreciating the love you and your girls have for one another (and maybe enjoy some wine in the process!). If the plan to celebrate is with dinner out on the town, you’re going to want to dress for the occasion.

These five dresses will fit the Galentine’s Day vibe perfectly, whether you’re going out, hosting a get-together or anything in between. Read on for our faves!

Got Me Blushing Mesh Ruffle Mini Dress

If you’re looking for a dress to fall in love with, this might be the one! The bodycon fit, square neckline and short length are certain to flatter. Plus, burgundy is extra versatile!

Get the Got Me Blushing Mesh Ruffle Mini Dress for $39 at Windsor!

Merokeety Lantern Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress

The sleeves on this dress will make you look and feel like a princess. A soft, lightweight material makes it just as comfortable as it is stylish.

Get the Merokeety Lantern Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress for $34 (originally $50) at Amazon!

Dokotoo Ruffle A-Line Square Neck Dress

Cute is an understatement with this flirty find. It’s perfect for brunch! You can spin, dance and do anything else your heart desires in this fun dress.

Get the Dokotoo Ruffle A-Line Square Neck Dress for $40 at Amazon!

Miduo Short Sleeve Tie Front Maxi Dress

Sometimes you want something long enough to cover your legs in these freezing temperatures. Well, we have the dress for you! There are pink and red color options, so take your pick!

Get the Miduo Short Sleeve Tie Front Maxi Dress for $46 at Amazon!

Guberry Wrap V Neck Party Dress

Velvet? Yes, please! You’ll want to wear this dress to Galentine’s and beyond. You’ll be nice and warm wherever you go in this fashionable frock.

Get the Guberry Wrap V Neck Party Dress for $59 at Amazon!

