Nothing makes an outfit quite like a nice pair of earrings — and every once in a blue moon, a good set of sparklers is worth the splurge. But $1,350? That’s pushing it for most of Us! If you’re a mega-model like Hailey Bieber, however, that price tag is a drop in the bucket.

Case in point: She stepped out in Los Angeles this past weekend wearing her classic large Bottega Veneta Drop earrings, and as usual, we were obsessed. Despite being released only a few years back, Bottega Veneta’s popular earrings have become a cult-favorite of shoppers and influencers alike — and it doesn’t look like the trend is going anywhere fast. In fact, they’re a totally timeless must-have for any true fashionista!

If you want to add Hailey Bieber-approved flair to your jewelry box without spending more than a month’s worth of rent, we found a lookalike pair on Amazon for the cost of your daily lunch order.

Get the Evoklo Teardrop Chunky Earrings for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

These eye-catching gold teardrop-style earrings are made with a shiny brass metal. (It happens to be hypoallergenic, ideal for fashion-lovers with sensitive skin!) The versatile color, size and water-inspired shape are suitable to rock with any outfit; but if you’re really trying to be like Bieber, you’ll don them for casual and fancy occasions alike!

Reviewers simply adore the versatile, chunky style of these earrings combined with an ultra-light feel, with one exclaiming, “They add the perfect touch of glamour to any outfit. The teardrop shape and chunky design make a statement without overwhelming. The high-quality gold plating gives them a luxurious feel. They’re lightweight and comfortable to wear all day. Surely you will receive countless compliments and have worn them for both casual and dressy occasions. I highly recommend them!”

18k gold plating gives them a luxe look without the hefty price tag of a gold finish. These ones are also tarnish and fade-resistant, making them a reliable earring choice you can wear for years to come (just like Hailey does with her Bottega Venetas!). They come in both gold and silver varieties, so you can grab one — or both — for only $20!

For fancy occasions, we recommend styling them with a minimalist black dress, gold heels and a sparkly gold clutch to tie together the look. On the daily, you can team them with anything and everything you have in your current winter wardrobe rotation — wide-leg jeans and a sweater, leggings and sneakers and whatever else your heart desires.

They make a fantastic gift for the jewelry-lover in your life. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. followed by Mother’s Day in a few months, so get ahead this year with these stunning Hailey Bieber-inspired lookalikes!

