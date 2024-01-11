Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

How great does getting a two-for-done deal feel? What about a three-for-one deal? Maturing as a fashionista is realizing that you don’t need 100 different items to create 100 different ensembles; rather, you can have a few staples you mix and match to create as many outfits as possible. Your closet will be the epitome of versatility!

This starts with neutral-colored, simple items, as they tend to team well with bright, patterned and textured finds. Instead of having a massive variety of garments that only pair with a few fashion finds, you’ll have a slew of fabulous steals to mix and match together. Of course, this also conserves precious funds down the line — and who doesn’t want a little extra savings going into the new year?

We searched high and low to find 17 of the best neutral sweaters, tops and pants you can mix and match with all of your existing favorites (or one another!). Read on for the style scoop!

Sweaters

1. Cream of the crop: This cream-colored sweater is the ideal companion for leather pants, skirts, leggings and jeans — just $65!

2. Sweater-blouse: Why choose between a sweater and a blouse when you can have both? This fashionable piece will be your new office go-to — just $30!

3. Rightfully ruffled: For the perfect out-to-dinner style, rock this waffle-knit off-the-shoulder sweater with layered jewelry and a fantastic pair of boots — just $29!

4. Simplicity = key: This luxe sweater screams classy. A blend of nylon, acrylic and polyester makes it oh-so cozy — just $97!

5. Never over oversized: Giant sweaters are totally in style, and we’re not complaining. This modest pullover is as comfy as it is cute — just $40!

6. Casual cute: Lantern sleeves instantly crank up the fashion meter in this case. This posh knit is available in nearly 30 neutral colors — originally $60, now $47!

Tops

7. Tight tee: Look no further for a goes-with-everything long-sleeve top. We dig the simplicity of light gray — originally $20, now $13!

8. Shiny elegance: Choose from eight different colors of this V-neck bodysuit. Style any of the shades with a pair of black pants or light-wash jeans — just $68!

9. No sleeves, no problems: Whatever pants or skirt you have in your closet, try wearing them with this sleeveless mock neck tank. They will match, guaranteed — just $26!

10. One shoulder only: This off-the-shoulder top is the definition of chic. It’s a bestseller for a reason, ladies — splurge for $275!

11. Silky satin: This top takes “tank top” to a whole new level. The shine, the shimmer, the V-neck style — it’s love — originally $30, now $23!

12. Magnificent mesh: We’re obsessed with this combination of a ribbed fabric top and mesh sleeves — originally $37, now $30!

Pants

13. Pleats, please: These trendy trousers are the bottoms every businesswoman needs in her life — just $40!

14. Flair for flare: Thousands of reviewers love these high-waisted leggings which flatter your figure. They will pair perfectly with any top you own — originally $50, now $29!

15. Fabulously flowy: These loose pants will become your new favorite bottoms. Wear them with a tank or a tee for an ultra-relaxed vibe — originally $40, now $29!

16. Luxury lounge: You won’t believe these trendy pants are soft and cozy enough to lounge in. A cute bow around the waist is icing on the cake — just $30!

17. Beautiful and baggy: A solid pair of joggers with a crop top and white sneakers is comfy outfit goals — originally $36, now $28!

