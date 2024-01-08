Your account
Ugg Is Having a Major Boot Sale on Exclusive Styles — Our Top 5 Picks

Image courtesy of Ugg.com
Image courtesy of Ugg.com

It’s finally cold outside, and you know what that means — everyone’s favorite toasty shoe style will be spotted on the streets, around the house and pretty much every location that isn’t Florida. If you didn’t get a pair of Uggs for Christmas and you’re still not over it, there’s no better time than the present!

Ugg boots can be an expensive way to keep warm, but the brand itself is having a major sale right now! Whether you’re looking for tall ones, short ones, chunky ones, black ones, classic ones or anything in between, there’s a boot you can snag for a steal here. Want a more curated list? Read on for our top five picks!

This Classic Short Bailey Zip Boot 

This Ugg boot is the definition of classic with a zipper as a twist. Additionally, it boasts the suede exterior and fuzzy interior which makes Ugg boots, well, Ugg boots.

Get the Classic Short Bailey Zip Boot for $126 (originally $180) at Ugg! 

This Ashton Chelsea Suede Boot

These sleek waterproof boots are designed to keep your feet warm and dry. They will be your new go-with-everything boot — after all, the style is timeless!

Get the Ashton Chelsea Suede Boot for $112 (originally $160) at Ugg!

This Classic Mini Toggler

The color, the style, the decorative toggle — we’re obsessed. This short boot has an asymmetrical design, perfect for the fashionista in your life (maybe that’s you!).

Get the Women’s Classic Mini Toggler for $112 (originally $160) at Ugg!

This Ashton High Chelsea Boot

Whether you’re trudging through rain or snow, these durable boots will keep your feet dry. They have a seam-sealed construction, waterproof leather and water-repellent tape around the zipper. Triple protection, baby!

Get the Ashton High Chelsea Boot for $140 (originally $200) at Ugg!

This Ashton Addie Tipped Boot

We bet you haven’t seen an Ugg boot like this before. Now it’s your turn to be a trendsetter when you rock this fashion-forward boot find! You’ll adore the textured look which makes these oh-so-chic for any winter outing.

Get the Ashton Addie Tipped Boot for $126 (originally $180) at Ugg!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out other Ugg boots on sale here!

