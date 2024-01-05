Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s the beginning of January, and we all want to kick the year off on a strong foot. Whether your goal is to start seeing progress on your health and fitness journey, or you’re just entering the intimidating wellness space for the first time, there’s no better way to drive results than by tracking progress. Knowledge is power — especially when it comes to health!
Wearable trackers are one of the best ways to gain insight into your unique body, but choosing the right tracker is key — an inaccurate tracker can actually derail progress. Fitbits are some of the most reliable fitness devices on the market, able to precisely calculate calories burned, number of hours in REM sleep, heart rate, floors climbed and even how stressed you are.
The best thing about a Fitbit is that it’s all about you: your goals, your body and your progress. Even the least expensive trackers provide all of the essential functions and more without sacrificing the accuracy which makes a Fitbit, well, a Fitbit. An extra-long battery life and innovative smartphone integrations are just a few of the other features that solidify the brand’s status as the bestselling trackers across the board. Monitoring progress can be a major motivator in itself!
Right now, these five bestselling Fitbit trackers are up to 38% off. Grab one before they sell out, and officially make those New Year’s resolutions a reality!
Best Overall: Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health And Fitness Smartwatch — originally $300, now $200!
Best for Tracking: Fitbit Inspire 3 Health And Fitness Tracker With Stress Management — originally $100, now $70!
Best Fitbit With Additional Features: Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker With Google Apps — originally $160, now $130!
Best Fitbit Smartwatch: Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch With Daily Readiness, GPS — originally $200, now $150!
Best Fitbit for Kids: Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker For Kids — originally $79, now $49!
Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out these other wearable fitness trackers on Amazon now!