Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Get Your Fitness on Track With a New Fitbit — Up to 38% Off Bestsellers

By
Tired young blond sportswoman in activewear looking at fitbit on her wrist while doing difficult physical exercise against brown background
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s the beginning of January, and we all want to kick the year off on a strong foot. Whether your goal is to start seeing progress on your health and fitness journey, or you’re just entering the intimidating wellness space for the first time, there’s no better way to drive results than by tracking progress. Knowledge is power — especially when it comes to health!

Related: Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product

Wearable trackers are one of the best ways to gain insight into your unique body, but choosing the right tracker is key — an inaccurate tracker can actually derail progress. Fitbits are some of the most reliable fitness devices on the market, able to precisely calculate calories burned, number of hours in REM sleep, heart rate, floors climbed and even how stressed you are.

The best thing about a Fitbit is that it’s all about you: your goals, your body and your progress. Even the least expensive trackers provide all of the essential functions and more without sacrificing the accuracy which makes a Fitbit, well, a Fitbit. An extra-long battery life and innovative smartphone integrations are just a few of the other features that solidify the brand’s status as the bestselling trackers across the board. Monitoring progress can be a major motivator in itself!

Related: 6 Best Weight Loss Cleanses and Detox Products to Buy Now

Right now, these five bestselling Fitbit trackers are up to 38% off. Grab one before they sell out, and officially make those New Year’s resolutions a reality!

Best Overall: Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health And Fitness Smartwatch — originally $300, now $200!

See it!

Best for Tracking: Fitbit Inspire 3 Health And Fitness Tracker With Stress Management — originally $100, now $70!

See it!

Best Fitbit With Additional Features: Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker With Google Apps — originally $160, now $130!

See it!

Best Fitbit Smartwatch: Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch With Daily Readiness, GPS — originally $200, now $150!

See it!

Best Fitbit for Kids: Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker For Kids — originally $79, now $49!

See it!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out these other wearable fitness trackers on Amazon now!

Related: Get Fit on the Go With These Celeb-Approved Bala Bangles

Nail polish

Deal of the Day

Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!