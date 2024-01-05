Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If your resolution is to spend fewer dollars — and hours — at the nail salon this year, your paws are probably singing your praises. Even if you’re just intending to cut back a tiny bit, any time without gel, dip powder or acrylic coating is a moment your nails aren’t suffocating.

We know many of you can relate to Us here. If you’re choosing to let your nails breathe free from any enhancements or just decked out in regular, old-fashioned polish, why not restore them to their youthful glory in the process? Or perhaps you’re hitting the pause button on your manis because your nails continue to break. No matter what your circumstance is, you’re in luck — because this base coat is the sticky, cosmetic version of a lifeguard in red shorts ready to rescue your nails from the deep sea of damage.

Get the butter London Horse Power Nail Rescue Base Coat for $13 (originally $18) at Amazon!

Not only does this clever coating restore your nails, but it helps them grow. The formula is infused with horesetail extract, biotin, vitamin B and calcium to transform weak nails into stronger, thicker, longer versions of themselves. These powerhouse ingredients also work to prevent staining and future damage!

In other words, you can still get manicures every once in a while without damaging your nails; the foundation just has to be restored. Starting with healthy nails makes breakage much less likely — by that logic, you’re saving time and money by having healthy nails which won’t send you to get a new mani as often!

According to reviewers, it takes only a couple of weeks to start seeing (and feeling) the benefits! Plus, this coating couldn’t be easier to use. All that’s required is a quick once-over on your clean, dry nails before magical growth starts to happen. Just as with any base coat, it can be worn on its own for a classy and simple shine or underneath your favorite color.

Butter London is committed to clean beauty, so you won’t be paying for any parabens, formaldehyde, gluten, xylene or other unpronounceable ingredients which dilute the product and diminish its efficacy. All you receive are the results-backed vitamins, minerals and extracts that serve as a golden ticket to a longer-lasting, healthier manicure — all in one tiny bottle that’s on sale now!

