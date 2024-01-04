Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The excitement of Christmas and New Year’s has completely dwindled down, and we’ve now reached the point of winter when we all need a little pick-me-up. If you don’t want to reach for a sugary snack, a little tan can give you that boost without the brutal impact on your blood sugar (and resolutions).

Now, we simply don’t realize how drastically our skin changes color from June to January — but some of us turn three shades lighter when we aren’t consistently blessed with beautiful, warm sunlight. If you don’t mind the color change, no sweat; But if you do mind and want to feel like a bronzed goddess again, read on for a unicorn find!

Get the St. Moriz Advanced Self-Tanning Face Drops for $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Everyone loves a full-body tan, but most of us have little reason to tan our torso, back, arms and legs since they’re covered by sweatpants and hoodies for the majority of the winter. If you want your face and neck to get a golden glow which doesn’t damage your skin in the process (or require a $1,000 round trip flight to Puerto Rico), you can!

Related: Get an Extra 25% Off During Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale It’s going to be an exciting weekend for the luxury shoe and handbag lovers out there! And no, you don’t have to shell out every hard-earned dollar you’ve ever made (plus an organ) to buy your dream item. Tory Burch is having its Semi-Annual Sale, and you’re going to want to buy it all (or […]

These face-tanning drops come from one of the United Kingdom’s top self-tan brands, and you can snag them right on Amazon! St. Moriz bronzing drops give you an effortless radiance which usually only the sun’s rays can provide. They also happen to be clean, vegan and free of parabens and sulfates, making them suitable for any lifestyle and all skin types.

Best of all, this self-tanning savior couldn’t be easier to incorporate into your routine. Simply add a few drops to your moisturizer — more for a darker tan, less for a subtle golden color — and you’re good to go! But keep in mind that just as with any self tanner, you’ll want to follow standard protocol (including exfoliating prior, applying in circular motions and washing your hands after application — don’t sleep on that last one).

Related: Spread Love This Winter With a Trendy Heart Sweater Let good energy and positive vibes be your north star this year! Now that the celebrations are over and everyone is settling into new and improved routines, you might be wondering how to get started on your New Year’s resolutions of saving money, spreading cheer and dressing even cuter than before. Well, you’re in luck […]

No surprise here: reviewers can’t get enough. One particularly enthusiastic customer wrote, in all caps, “I AM IN COMPLETE LOVE WITH IT…I HOPE I CAN USE THIS THE REST IF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!!”; another loves how it gives just enough color in the winter months, doesn’t cause breakouts and “prevents the winter blues.” Despite being thrilled that it’s 2024, the winter blues are real — and we can’t wait to get in on the tanning action!

See it: Get the St. Moriz Advanced Self-Tanning Face Drops for $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out these other tanning mousses, creams and lotions on Amazon, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more finds!