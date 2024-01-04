Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s going to be an exciting weekend for the luxury shoe and handbag lovers out there! And no, you don’t have to shell out every hard-earned dollar you’ve ever made (plus an organ) to buy your dream item. Tory Burch is having its Semi-Annual Sale, and you’re going to want to buy it all (or perhaps we’re just speaking for ourselves!).

From now until Monday, January 8, you can snag an extra 25% off sale items online and in stores. Naturally, items are going quick — so you’ll want to grab a warm drink, get comfortable and start shopping. Check out our top picks below for inspo!

Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: Versatile is an understatement when it comes to this sleek pebbled leather tote. The mid-length handle is ideal for an over-the-shoulder look or as a handheld purse. Brass hardware gives this already stunning bag an extra pop of character!

Best Shoulder Bag: Quilted leather and plenty of pockets make this a fashionable and practical pick. Wear it as a shoulder bag or long as a crossbody — was $598, now $360!

Best Crossbody Bag: This limited-edition crossbody has rounded edges for an ultra-unique style — was $238, now $210!

Best Bucket Bag: The color of this bag might make you fall in love. Check the reviews: it hasn't gotten under five stars — was $348, now $210!

Best Tote Bag: You'll be able to fit everything your heart desires and then some in this bestseller — was $298, now $180!

Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: These timeless slides will keep your feet comfy and your style trendy. Combining the elegant flair of a Tory Burch shoe with the sporty design of a slide is a power move like no other! A leather lining, cushioned footbed and rubber sole fulfill the comfort side of the agreement. Get these in gray, pink, sesame or red!

Best Sandals: You’re getting an extra three inches without the ache of a high heel — was $278, now $135!

Best Sneakers: White sneakers are a timeless, go-with-everything shoe which is totally in right now. Nail the winter white aesthetic with these kicks — was $238, now $97!

Best Loafers: Shiny is right! Your shoes will be the star of the show wherever you go — was $298, now $112!

Best Boots: These tall black boots have a curved heel and semi-pointed toe for a modern twist — was $598, now $225!

Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: Simplicity is key with this delicate bracelet that’s certain to add a touch of sophistication to your look. Try wearing it as is or stack it with your favorite watch and bangle bracelets! A soft lavender exterior and fine silver detailing make it suitable for everyday wear.

Best Watch: Change up your look with the switch of a strap! This geometric square watch comes with snakeskin and navy leather straps — was $328, now $172!

Change up your look with the switch of a strap! This geometric square watch comes with snakeskin and navy leather straps — was $328, now $172! Best Wallet: A wallet that doubles as a chic crossbody purse couldn’t be more convenient — was $298, now $157!

A wallet that doubles as a chic crossbody purse couldn’t be more convenient — was $298, now $157! Best Sunglasses: If you’ve been looking for a sassy pair of cat-eye shades, we found the ones for you — was $181, now $75!