15 Loose Minimalist Spring Dresses — Starting at $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We can’t believe that summer is almost here — seriously! Our favorite thing to wear during the hotter months here at Us is a dress. Whether you’re having fun at the beach or running errands, a nice, easy dress can make a world of difference while you do it all. What’s more, we love loose, minimal dresses because they won’t allow you to overheat, and they’re versatile enough to go with anything already in your closet!

From flowy maxi dresses to chic mini dresses, there is a minimal dress style that will suit your tastes and aesthetic. We rounded up 13 loose minimalist dresses starting at $10 — read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This short-sleeve midi button front dress is a casual option that allows you to feel breezy — was $32, now just $10!

2. Comfy Casual: This fleece sweatshirt dress will keep you nice and toasty on the coldest flight — just $27!

3. Refined Elegance: For those who need a simple option with plenty of versatility, this short sleeve tunic dress has you covered — just $34!

4. Princess Energy: This sleeveless ruffle mini dress has a tiered design that helps it float and flounce easily — just $41!

5. Drawstring Queen: We love this short sleeve V-neck dress because it has a cute drawstring design that works for everything — was $34, now just $25!

6. Closet Staple: This cap sleeve trapeze dress is roomy and spacious enough that it won’t make you overheat — just $89!

7. Simple Sweet: This T-shirt maxi dress is neutral and flexible — was $53, now just $30!

8. Strapless Goddess: If you like strapless numbers for formal attire, you’ll love this mixed media dress — just $40!

9. Shifty Number: This short sleeve shift dress will work for an upcoming baby shower or a fun day at the beach — just $36!

10. Minimal Doll: we love this crewneck mini dress for its simplicity and gathered waist (which accentuates your figure) — just $23!

11. Bohemian Vibes: This mini dress has a puffy demeanor that works for any type of event — just $152!

12. Nostalgic Flair: Throw on this sleeveless mini dress will cute flat sandals or a sharp pair of heels for an easy summer ensemble — just $34!

13. Denim Girl: Denim is timeless and this babydoll denim dress will keep you looking sophisticated and chic— was $45, now just $36!

14. Easy Realness: This spaghetti strap maxi dress also has a low back design for an option that you’ll practically want to live in this year — just $34!

15. Knitted Perfection: This knitted crewneck mini dress is so cute and has adorable front pockets — just $40!