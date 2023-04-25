21 Minimalist ’90s Pieces Trending for Spring and Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All retro everything is trending, and we had to get in on the action. With that in mind, we took inspiration from some of our favorite ’90s minimalist style icons to build our perfect spring and summer wardrobes! What better representation do we have of this iconic era than the ladies of Friends — specifically Rachel Green (portrayed by Jennifer Aniston) and Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox)? Though we love Phoebe Buffay’s style (shout out to Lisa Kudrow) just as much, she always leaned more boho — and what we’re looking for are simpler, stripped-down pieces.

Naturally, we shopped for clean lines and sleek silhouettes — if we did come across a fitting graphic print, we made sure it wasn’t particularly bold and in-your-face. From essential tops and bottoms to gloriously basic dresses, we’ve covered every item you need to create the perfect throwback closet. Check out our picks below!

Tops

1. Start building up your retro wardrobe with basic tube tops like this affordable 3-pack from MixMatchy — starting at $29 on Amazon!

2. Sweater vests are one of our favorite throwback pieces from the era, and this crochet version from Meihuida is light enough for summertime — starting at $20 on Amazon!

3. A simple oversized button-down like this BIG DART top isn’t just a ’90s throwback, it’s a wardrobe essential — $24 at Amazon!

4. A cowl neck is one of our favorite resurrected trends, and it’s even better in bodysuit form with this Free People style — $48 at Nordstrom!

5. This Madewell textured popcorn crop top is definitely making Us feel all of the nostalgia — $48 at Nordstrom!

6. Corset tops are another ’90s callback look we’re currently swooning over, and this satin version from HOUSE OF CB is a top pick — $135 at Nordstrom!

Dresses

7. Long slip dresses like this knit spaghetti strap maxi from PRIMODA were a signature style staple in the ’90s — $30 at Amazon!

8. This mini dress from hibshaby has some more intricate details like sheer long sleeves, but the overall look is still clean and simple — $26 at Amazon!

9. Although this Reformation mini slip dress comes in two graphic print styles, both are very low-key — $98 at Nordstrom!

10. The bright colors this square neck French Connection mini is available in are prime for the spring and summer — $128 at Nordstrom!

11. Of course, a basic high-neck tank dress like this SKIMS version is another necessary piece to own — $58 at Nordstrom!

12. You can rock this Open Edit maxi dress as a V-neck or high neckline style — starting at $18 at Nordstrom!

13. If you want a casual dress that’s still minimalist but not as simple as a slip, this Free People button-up midi is a dream — $98 at Nordstrom!

Denim, Pants and Shorts

14. Straight leg jeans are basically the denim uniform of the ’90s, and this Topshop pair is absolutely perfect — $74 at Nordstrom!

15. These straight leg jeans from HDLTE have a slightly wider, baggier style that was also very popular back in the day — $43 at Amazon!

16. If you watch any classic ’90s sitcom, the female leads have all worn trousers that look just like this Reformation pair — $178 at Nordstrom!

17. Wear these trouser-style Bermuda shorts from Open Edit with a sweater vest and you’ll look plucked from the ’90s in the most stylish way — $49 at Nordstrom!

Skirts

18. Clean and simple minis are a must-have for any ’90s wardrobe, and we adore this MANGOPOP faux-leather version — originally $38, now $29 at Amazon!

19. This DJT knit skirt which features a flowy handkerchief hem is fierce if you want to go for a minimalist boho look — starting at $28 on Amazon!

20. You need at least one satin midi skirt if you to nail the ’90s aesthetic, and this one from MANGO is ideal because of the stretch material — $60 at Nordstrom!

21. The daisy print version of this BP. chiffon midi skirt has the right graphic which fits with the ’90s energy we’re looking to emulate — $49 at Nordstrom!

