Oh, the places we’ll go. Spring and summer provide prime opportunities to jet set to tropical destinations. What better way to serve luxe resort style than to opt for looks inspired by our go-to rich mom aesthetic? Right now, we’re obsessing over all things rich mom dresses.

With that in mind, we rounded up a list of chic and trendy dresses that can be worn in so many different ways. From flirty floral print numbers to dressy styles with sassy cut-outs, we’ve got you covered! Read ahead to check out our top picks!

Floral Print Rich Mom Resort Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll look like the richest mom on the resort in this strapless palm-leaf dress!

2. We Also Love: Snag this flowery frock if you enjoy button detailing!

3. Off-the-Shoulder Moment: Get ready to strike a pose in this shoulder-baring number. The floral print design is so colorful and unique!

4. Savvy Spaghetti Straps: If you love thin spaghetti straps, this floral-slash-Bohemian style number will make you swoon. We love the sassy V-neck silhouette and the asymmetrical hemline!

5. Sweet Shades: Serve sweet shades of red and pink in this sweet one-shoulder knot dress!

Black and White Rich Mom Resort Dresses

6. Swingin’: Thing swing sundress features a cute diamond design and flowy tiers!

7. Cute ‘N Covered: Whether sailing aboard a luxurious yacht or making a splash in a pool, you can’t go wrong with a cute cover-up!

8. Every Day Slay: There’s nothing like a laid-back dress you can toss on when you’re heading to breakfast or going to get souvenirs. This cozy white sleeveless frock fits the bill!

9. Sweet Smocked: This flowy boho dress is perfect for everyday wear. You can dress it up with heels or rock it with flat sandals for more chill vibes!

Casual Rich Mom Resort Dresses

10. So Many Stripes: Looking for a style you can wear in many ways? This tank dress has a unique stripe design and hallow cut-out designs!

11. Abstract Art: This chiffon-like dress has a stunning splashes of colorful shades in an abstract design!

12. Boho Babe: You’ll look like you walked straight out of the ’70s in this colorful tube top dress!

13. Airy Flow: This loose-fitting wrap dress is perfect for fashionistas who like to like to make a bold statement. We can’t get enough of the floral print design, but we’re love to see that it’s double-lined!

14. Supreme Mom Vibes: Unlock supreme rich mom vibes with this sophisticated kaftan!

Dressy Rich Mom Resort Dresses

15. Showstopper: You’ve got to be seen in this stunning green number. We love the ribbed knit fabric and twist front cut outs that show a little cleavage!

16. Date Night-Essential: Add an extra touch of romance to upcoming date nights, courtesy of this one-shoulder dress!

17. Flowy Pleats: You’ll be glad you rocked this stunning orange dress. It has a flowy silhouette and features elegant pleats!