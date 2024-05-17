Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are plenty of summer wardrobe staples, but in my opinion, shorts reign supreme. There’s no other item of clothing that better epitomizes the season. It’s not enough to only have a pair of denim shorts in your collection, though. You see, there are four categories of shorts that make up a well-rounded summer closet, and each of them is a complete necessity.

Related: 11 Memorial Day Looks to Celebrate the Start of Summer Summer technically doesn’t arrive for another month, but Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the season. Get into the summer spirit by shopping a new outfit for Memorial Day weekend! We found 11 looks that feel fitting for the holiday weekend. The category is: Americana. Red, white and blue, baby! Stay festive and fashionable […]

If you’re in major need of a shorts upgrade, you came to the right place. You’ll find every style of short you need on this list, from denim and linen to athletic and tailored. Here’s to your most fashionable summer yet!

Best Denim Shorts

1. Cult Classic: Levi’s crafts the creme de la creme of denim, and their jean shorts have proven to stand the test of time. This pair is an absolute must-have in everyone’s closet.

2. Splurge Worthy: If you’re willing to drop some money on quality denim shorts, go for Agolde shorts. These will mold to your body so they feel custom!

3. Mix It Up: Beyond blue denim, you should also have white jean shorts in your closet. J.Crew makes some of the best!

4. The Biggest Trend: Short shorts have their time and place, but the biggest denim trend of this year happens to be Bermuda styles. Embrace the longer silhouette in these Lucky Brand cuffed shorts!

Best Linen Shorts

5. Most Affordable Pick: Linen tends to be more expensive than other fabrics (it’s highly sought after!) However, these linen-blend shorts offer the same crisp, airy feel for a fraction of the price — talk about a score!

6. Pure Linen: Now, if you’re after 100% linen shorts and don’t want to spend a ton of money, Quince takes out the middle man to give you the best prices possible. All of Quince’s linen items are tough to beat, especially the shorts!

7. Vacation Ready: If you’re heading on a European vacation this summer, you’ll blend in with the locals in the J.Crew Long Tropez Linen Short!

8. Pretty Pattern: Add a pop of personality to any outfit with these Italian-inspired linen shorts that are covered on lemons, wine bottles and vintage cameras!

Best Athletic Shorts

9. Ready to Run? Leggings are simply too hot for long runs in the sticky summer months. Swap them out for these light and functional running shorts. They’re so cute, you may just end up wearing them to brunch afterwards!

10. Skirt Vibes: Athletic wear is becoming girlier (and we’re hear for it!) The flowing vibes on these lululemon Fast and Free Shorts fit in perfectly with this summer’s coquette trends!

11. Time for Serious Sweat: For those intense summer workouts, you’ll want to wear the Vuori AllTheFeels shorts. Not only are they the most comfortable shorts I’ve ever tried, but they’re also buttery soft and wick away sweat instantly!

12. Athleisure for the Win: Don’t feel like getting dressed up for summer activities? No problem. You’ll still look put together when you pair these Nike bike shorts with a tank and button-down!

Best Tailored Shorts

13. Pretty and Polished: When you don’t want to wear a dress but your summer occasion calls for a dressy outfit, having a chic pair of tailored shorts will always have you looking polished. This pair has a structured silhouette yet is super comfy to wear thanks to the secret elastic waist.

14. Color Pop! Shorts are a great way to add some color to your wardrobe. Make a statement in these bright red Endless Rose Tailored Shorts!

15. Super Trendy! These unique shorts from J.Crew blend two trends: The style combines the luxe-looking tailoring with cargo aspects for a truly unique closet staple that will earn you endless compliments.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Office Upgrade: Who says you can’t wear shorts to work? This tasteful pair from Petal and Pup is long enough to wear to the office!