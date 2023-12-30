Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: Ugg boots are a quintessential winter item. Whether you prefer yours tall or short (or with sequins or bows), these boots help you stay cozy and stylish during the harshest weather! Kiernan Shipka, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Totally Killer star, knows how to stay warm and fashionable — plus, her favorite winter boots are available at Amazon now!

In an interview with The Strategist, Shipka explains why she loves these particular boots and how she wears them daily.

“I think Uggs are iconic for a reason,” Shipka told the publication. “I remember when I was filming Mad Men when I was like six or seven or eight, when January Jones would come to work, she would always wear Uggs. All the ladies on set would wear Uggs with all of the wonderful clothes when their feet weren’t seen. I just remember becoming so obsessed and wanting Uggs and then getting them, and they’ve just stuck with me. They’re as easy as a slide. I wear them on set. I wear them in my everyday life. I think Uggs are back in a big way.”

Get the Ugg Women’s Classic Short II Boot for $180 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

The Ugg Women’s Classic Short II Boot is a closet mainstay for many because of their versatility and warmth. This boot features a Twinface sheepskin upper that’s soft and durable, plus uses dyed sheep fur for its insulated lining and insole. It also comes with the brand’s Treadlite outsole for extra traction and grip during snowy, rugged terrain.

To style these boots is an easy task! Think about wearing your favorite loungewear or athleisure pieces — like sweatpants, sweatshirts and fuzzy socks — for a casual look. Or, if you’re busy and want to stay comfy and sporty, throw these on with leggings and a puffer jacket.

Ugg has millions of fans worldwide, but one Amazon reviewer said, “I got these boots for my wife because the first pair I got her lasted four years. She loved how comfortable they were. These fit her well, and she said that they are just as comfortable!

Another Amazon reviewer added, “I love these Ugg boots. I needed a pair of shoes to wear around the house and out and about to keep my feet warm during the winter. They are true to size and so comfy. I will most likely wear them throughout the rest of the year. They are so wonderful. I always wondered about them when I saw others wearing them and decided to see what all the fuss was about. Now I know.”

One more savvy shopper noted, “I have a pair of sequined Uggs in the same height that I’ve worn for 11 winters now. I wanted a plain pair, lined with sheepskin, just like my originals, which I wear without socks. The warmest, most comfortable, lightweight boots ever. I don’t care if anybody thinks they’re ugly. I’m at the point in life where fashion (and I consider myself a stylish individual) is transitory, but practicality and ease of wear are paramount. I plan on living in these.”

If you want a cozy pair of boots, this Kiernan Shipka-approved pair is a shoe sensation!

See more from Ugg here, and don't forget to check out more boots here!

